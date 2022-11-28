Callum Cooke's free kick was added to by a penalty from Josh Umerah, an incident which saw Harrogate reduced to 10 men with Joe Mattock given his marching orders, before Hartlepool’s leading scorer doubled his tally for the day in the second half.

It means Pools, who made it to the fourth round of the competition last season when handed a tie with Premier League side Crystal Palace, will now potentially get the opportunity to face off with another Premier League team.

And here is everything you need to know about the FA Cup third round draw.

Hartlepool United are into the third round of the FA Cup. (Credit: Federico Maranesi | MI News)

When is the draw for the third round of the FA Cup?

Hartlepool will find out their FA Cup third round fate on Monday, November 28. The draw will take place at Anfield between 7pm and 7.30pm.

How can I watch the draw for the third round of the FA Cup?

The draw for the FA Cup third round will be shown live on BBC Two as well as being streamed on the official Emirates FA Cup Twitter, Instagram and Facebook channels.

What number are Hartlepool United in the draw?

Keith Curle’s side will be ball number 54 in the draw following their 3-1 success over Harrogate.

What else do I need to know about the third round draw?

With victory over Harrogate, Hartlepool have banked a further £67,000 on top of the £41,000 earned for overcoming National League side Solihull Moors in round one.

The third round sees teams from the Premier League and Championship enter the competition meaning Hartlepool could potentially draw the likes of Manchester City, Manchester United or Liverpool.

The prize money on offer for success in the third round is £105,000.

When do the third round ties take place?

Ties for the third round of the FA Cup are to take place across the weekend of Saturday, January 7 and Sunday, January 8.