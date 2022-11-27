Hartlepool had several obstacles to clear in the lead up to their meeting with Harrogate at the Suit Direct Stadium after injuries to goalkeepers Ben Killip and Kyle Letheren and defender Euan Murray.

It meant Curle would have to seek an emergency loan to replace Killip with Fleetwood Town’s Alex Cairns joining on a seven day deal while Rollin Menayese returned to the starting line-up ahead of schedule in place of Murray.

Advertisement Hide Ad

But despite the disruption, Pools put in, arguably, their best performance of the season as they eased into the third round with a 3-1 win over Harrogate.

Callum Cooke scored his first goal for Hartlepool United against Harrogate Town in the FA Cup. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Callum Cooke scored his first Hartlepool goal when powering in a free kick from the edge of the area before Josh Umerah scored twice, once from the penalty spot and another with a smart finish inside the area, with Josh Coley adding a consolation for Harrogate.

“I thought in the first half we did very well,” Curle told The Mail.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Second half, in periods, we did well and moved the ball quickly and got them chasing. At other times we had too many touches and made the wrong decision. But you get that and I understand that.

“When the third goal goes in, players think they want to start enjoying themselves and start showboating. We’re not at that level yet. Ideally it would have been a 3-0 win - it’s more convincing.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Keith Curle celebrates as Hartlepool United move into the third round of the FA Cup. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

He added: “I can’t remember the last time the club scored three goals or when the last time we were 3-0 up in a game?

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Out of adversity comes a performance. Your goalkeeper is missing, your centre-back has gone down missing and you’re thinking ‘we need a performance’ so you can take all of those excuses and don't accept them.

“But credit to the players. They’ve understood the reshuffling and understood their roles and responsibilities and what is required of them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They went out and played with freedom, they played with an attacking threat and they played with urgency and played with the competitiveness we need.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

And one of those players to excel was midfielder Cooke who scored his first goal for the club when firing in a free kick which capped a fine display from the 25-year-old with Curle keen to praise the former Middlesbrough man.

“I watch a lot of players when they put the ball down in training and they go for that Ronaldo bendy, dippy, swervy, floaty free kick into the top corner and they keep going over the bar. I like free kicks when they aim for the last man [in the wall] and smash it because they can go in,” said Curle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Callum has got goals in him and that’s one of the notes Callum had before the game. Make yourself a goal threat. Every time we get the opportunity the forward thinking players need to be a creative goal threat.