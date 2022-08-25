Hartlepool United's fixture with Mansfield Town handed new date
Hartlepool United’s upcoming League Two fixture with Mansfield Town has been given a new date.
Paul Hartley’s side were set to travel to the One Call Stadium on Saturday, October 1, with kick-off at 3pm, but the fixture has been given a new date having been brought forward.
Pools will now take on Nigel Clough’s side on Friday, September 30, with kick-off at 7.45pm.
Read More
Pools’ last visit to Mansfield came on Boxing Day last year in a game which saw the Stags come from 2-0 down to defeat Graeme Lee’s side 3-2.
Most Popular
-
1
Stoke 'beat' Middlesbrough to sign in-demand Brighton defender
-
2
Inside the Hartlepool United dressing room as ex-Kilmarnock, Rangers and Newcastle United stars discuss a summer of change
-
3
Portsmouth dealt blow as Middlesbrough close in on Brighton defender
-
4
Hartlepool United's transfer state of play examined ahead of final week of summer window
-
5
Ex-Hartlepool United and Barnsley striker set for spell on the sideline Mansfield Town boss confirms
Goals from Luke Molyneux and Nicky Featherstone were cancelled out by an 11-minute blitz from John-Joe O’Toole, Jordan Bowery and George Maris before Gavan Holohan saw a late equaliser controversially ruled out.
Former Pools striker Rhys Oates is likely to miss the fixture after picking up a chest injury, with the 27-year-old set for a spell on the sidelines.