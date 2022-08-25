Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hartlepool United's trip to Mansfield Town has been given a new date (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

Paul Hartley’s side were set to travel to the One Call Stadium on Saturday, October 1, with kick-off at 3pm, but the fixture has been given a new date having been brought forward.

Pools will now take on Nigel Clough’s side on Friday, September 30, with kick-off at 7.45pm.

Pools’ last visit to Mansfield came on Boxing Day last year in a game which saw the Stags come from 2-0 down to defeat Graeme Lee’s side 3-2.

Goals from Luke Molyneux and Nicky Featherstone were cancelled out by an 11-minute blitz from John-Joe O’Toole, Jordan Bowery and George Maris before Gavan Holohan saw a late equaliser controversially ruled out.