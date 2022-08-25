News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Hartlepool United's fixture with Mansfield Town handed new date

Hartlepool United’s upcoming League Two fixture with Mansfield Town has been given a new date.

By Joe Ramage
Thursday, 25th August 2022, 11:37 am
Hartlepool United's trip to Mansfield Town has been given a new date (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)
Hartlepool United's trip to Mansfield Town has been given a new date (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

Paul Hartley’s side were set to travel to the One Call Stadium on Saturday, October 1, with kick-off at 3pm, but the fixture has been given a new date having been brought forward.

Pools will now take on Nigel Clough’s side on Friday, September 30, with kick-off at 7.45pm.

Read More

Read More
Paul Hartley suggests when Hartlepool United will conclude their transfer busine...

Pools’ last visit to Mansfield came on Boxing Day last year in a game which saw the Stags come from 2-0 down to defeat Graeme Lee’s side 3-2.

Most Popular

Goals from Luke Molyneux and Nicky Featherstone were cancelled out by an 11-minute blitz from John-Joe O’Toole, Jordan Bowery and George Maris before Gavan Holohan saw a late equaliser controversially ruled out.

Former Pools striker Rhys Oates is likely to miss the fixture after picking up a chest injury, with the 27-year-old set for a spell on the sidelines.

Mansfield TownLeague TwoRhys OatesPaul Hartley