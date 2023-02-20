Hartlepool United's free agent stance revealed following arrival of ex-Sheffield United and Coventry City striker
Hartlepool United remain open to exploring the free agent market but any further deals may not happen until the end of the month when the fixture schedule eases.
Keith Curle has already been active in free agency with the arrival of 38-year-old striker Leon Clarke, who came on for his Hartlepool debut in the 2-2 draw with AFC Wimbledon, but admits there could be further additions down the line when he and his staff are able to analyse a potential new recruit in more detail.
“We’re still looking,” said Curle.
“There’s still players out there that have decided to come out of contract at their club so they are available and the market changes again.”
He added to The Mail: “Because of the games programme we’re in now we’re inviting players to come in but after the two-game programme because trying to analyse players and getting them to come in, you’re not going to make a decision on one day.
“Friday’s are going to be a prep day, Monday’s are going to be prep days for the game [on Tuesday], players have a day off on the Wednesday. Physically I can look at somebody but then they’d probably have one day of training on a Thursday.
“Leave that until you get a free week when you can potentially get somebody in on a Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday to have a look and make a decision.
“But I know there are still some players out there who could potentially offer added skill sets to us.”