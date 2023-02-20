Keith Curle has already been active in free agency with the arrival of 38-year-old striker Leon Clarke, who came on for his Hartlepool debut in the 2-2 draw with AFC Wimbledon, but admits there could be further additions down the line when he and his staff are able to analyse a potential new recruit in more detail.

“We’re still looking,” said Curle.

“There’s still players out there that have decided to come out of contract at their club so they are available and the market changes again.”

Keith Curle has suggested Hartlepool United will continue to monitor the free agent market. (Photo: Federico Guerra Maranesi | MI News)

He added to The Mail: “Because of the games programme we’re in now we’re inviting players to come in but after the two-game programme because trying to analyse players and getting them to come in, you’re not going to make a decision on one day.

“Friday’s are going to be a prep day, Monday’s are going to be prep days for the game [on Tuesday], players have a day off on the Wednesday. Physically I can look at somebody but then they’d probably have one day of training on a Thursday.

“Leave that until you get a free week when you can potentially get somebody in on a Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday to have a look and make a decision.