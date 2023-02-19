Dan Kemp’s brilliance and Hartlepool United’s fighting spirit: The key takeaways from dramatic draw with AFC Wimbledon

Ali Al-Hamadi’s first half header was added to by Diallang Jaiyesimi in the second half as Keith Curle’s side looked to have passed up another opportunity to add points on the board in their quest for League Two survival.

But Pools were able to claim what seemed an unlikely point after Dan Kemp inspired another comeback with a marvellous free kick before the MK Dons loanee would grab an equaliser in the sixth minute of injury time.

And here are some of the key takeaways from a dramatic afternoon in South West London.

Connor Jennings during Hartlepool United's 2-2 draw with AFC Wimbledon. (Photo: Federico Guerra Maranesi | MI News)

Hartlepool United inviting pressure

In spells we have seen what the influx of 11 new January arrivals, plus the free agent signing of Leon Clarke, can offer for Pools.

Excluding the 2-2 draw with Sutton United where Hartlepool were bullied for the majority of the first half before Craig Eastmond’s red card changed the complexion of things, Curle’s side have started the games since the transfer window reasonably well in terms of their possession and territory - albeit without being enough of a goal threat.

Against Doncaster Rovers there was more of a possession-based approach, whilst the opening 10 minutes against Crewe Alexandra were okay before Jamie Sterry saw red.

Leon Clarke made his Hartlepool United debut against AFC Wimbledon. (Photo: Federico Guerra Maranesi | MI News)

And it was a similar situation for the opening quarter-of-an-hour at Wimbledon where Pools forced a number of encouraging turnovers inside the opposition half which may have led to something - Josh Umerah spurning one good opening when dragging wide despite having Kemp alongside him in space.

But despite competing in these early stages, Hartlepool are unable to sustain their approach and allow games to drift by as they invited Wimbledon back into this all too easily.

The defence showed a lack of composure with one or two attempted clearances which allowed the home side to maintain pressure as Pools dropped deeper and deeper, with Umerah becoming more and more isolated at the other end, before, eventually, Al-Hamadi opened the scoring with what was a soft goal to concede.

“We started the game well and we caused them problems then we had that little bit of hesitancy with a couple of clearances where people go back into their shell and we go narrow,” Curle told The Mail when asked about their inconsistencies in games.

Dan Kemp rescued an unlikely point for Hartlepool United against AFC Wimbledon. (Photo: Federico Guerra Maranesi | MI News)

“That set a little bit of panic in and we stopped passing and moving and we got disjointed and they got that dominance.

“It’s game understanding. We’ve got young players in there, we’ve got players who want to learn and want to develop.”

Curle added: “Edon Pruti, what’s he played, 10 league games? Taylor Foran has played two-and-a-half games. Jakub, four games. Tayt Trusty, three or four appearances. We’ve got young players but they’re learning and developing in the environment we’re trying to create.

“We know we need to win games but if you don’t win you draw.”

AFC Wimbledon overloads

As they grew into the game, Wimbledon’s threats became more evident with Ethan Chislett and Lee Brown causing particular problems for Hartlepool.

Chislett was, too often, allowed to pick up pockets of space in-between Hartlepool’s midfield and defence and was able to drift along that line well to link with the likes of Josh Davison and Jaiyesimi.

But it was his link-up with Brown which was particularly threatening as the Dons appeared to target the Hartlepool right-hand-side with Dan Dodds and Taylor Foran occupying those defensive positions.

Dodds, 22, and Foran, 19, had little over nine League Two games between them heading into the fixture which might have been behind Johnnie Jackson's approach.

And it was that side of the field where Wimbledon’s opener came from as the pair exchanged, with Dodds out of position, before Brown would pick out Al-Hamadi in the middle.

Brown completed more passes than any other player throughout the game while Chislett attempted more efforts at goal than anyone - including his strike which led to Wimbledon’s second of the game.

“We can’t keep going behind,” said Curle.

“We’re learning and developing. It's gaining that understanding of what good looks like and how we maintain good.

“We know we’ve got a goal threat. But we’ve got to learn to play League Two football sometimes and do the horrible stuff.”

Dodds did show his attacking threat in the second half, however, with a number of driving runs and an excellent cross-field pass into Brendan Kiernan in the build-up to Hartlepool’s equalising goal.

Hartlepool United’s approach

As has been mentioned, Hartlepool did invite pressure from Wimbledon in the first half with a lot of that due to Umerah being left isolated.

Curle made three changes to his team with Connor Jennings, Mohamad Sylla and Peter Hartley coming in but Jennings, in particular, was not utilised directly alongside Umerah in attack, more as a wider no.10 alongside Kemp.

Having won a number of turnovers early in the game, Jennings found himself backed up alongside David Ferguson in the full-back area for large parts of the first half - the striker having just two touches in the opposition area.

But touches in the box, or a lack of, were a theme with Hartlepool having just 11 in total.

Keith Curle’s substitutions including Leon Clarke

To Curle’s credit he looked to remedy things at half-time with the introduction of Clarke for Pruti as he reverted to a back four.

Clarke’s introduction added another attacking option and freed up Umerah more in the early stages of the half.

The 38-year-old showed glimpses of linking with both Umerah and Jennings as Hartlepool started the half brightly before falling 2-0 behind with Jaiyesimi’s goal.

Curle made another notable substitution soon after Kemp had handed Hartlepool a lifeline with his free kick when bringing on Oliver Finney for Sylla.

With Pools searching for an equaliser, the introduction of Finney allowed an additional runner from midfield into the final third, something which Sylla is not renowned for providing.

In a final roll of the dice, Curle brought on Kiernan who had some involvement in the equalising goal which does, perhaps, support Curle’s claims of the squad being in better shape now than it was prior to the window with options on the bench.

Hartlepool United’s spirit and Dan Kemp’s brilliance

One thing you have to acknowledge since the close of the transfer window is the spirit of Curle’s squad.

Twice they have found themselves 2-0 down and twice they have fought back to claim a point.

“They showed their fight. I wouldn’t allow them not to,” said Curle.

“As a collective we’re all on board which is massively important.”

A lot of that fighting spirit has come thanks to the individual brilliance of Kemp.

In just weeks since his arrival on deadline day he has already established himself as a huge asset for Hartlepool if they are to survive this season.

The 24-year-old produced another magical free kick before being the most unlikely player on the pitch to convert a header in stoppage time.

