The EFL returned in midweek following the weekend postponements as a mark of respect to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

Clubs up and down the country paid tribute to Her Majesty’s passing during the midweek schedule of fixtures, including Pools and Crewe Alexandra.

Sutton United confirm the League Two fixture with Hartlepool United at the VBS Community Stadium will go ahead as planned this weekend. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

However, with a number of Premier League games also being postponed this weekend, there were some question marks regarding certain fixtures, particularly in London, ahead of the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on Monday, September 19.

But Sutton have now confirmed the fixture at the VBS Community Stadium will go ahead.

The U’s have also confirmed for supporters planned engineering works through Sutton and West Sutton have now been cancelled.

A statement read: “The Hartlepool game goes ahead as scheduled this Saturday.