Hartlepool United's League Two fixture with Sutton United to go ahead as planned
Hartlepool United’s League Two fixture with Sutton United will go ahead as planned this weekend.
The EFL returned in midweek following the weekend postponements as a mark of respect to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.
Clubs up and down the country paid tribute to Her Majesty’s passing during the midweek schedule of fixtures, including Pools and Crewe Alexandra.
Read More
Most Popular
-
1
Middlesbrough news: Boro dealt injury blow, Cardiff City sign released Everton man
-
2
'Anonymous' ‘ponderous': Middlesbrough player ratings as Chris Wilder’s side are beaten by Cardiff City
-
3
How Hartlepool United were rated against Crewe Alexandra as ex-Charlton Athletic striker sees spot kick cancelled out by late equaliser
However, with a number of Premier League games also being postponed this weekend, there were some question marks regarding certain fixtures, particularly in London, ahead of the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on Monday, September 19.
But Sutton have now confirmed the fixture at the VBS Community Stadium will go ahead.
The U’s have also confirmed for supporters planned engineering works through Sutton and West Sutton have now been cancelled.
A statement read: “The Hartlepool game goes ahead as scheduled this Saturday.
"The rail engineering works planned for Saturday through West Sutton and Sutton have been cancelled and so trains will be running to the usual timetable.”