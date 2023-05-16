Hartlepool confirmed they are pairing up with leading digital ticketing provider Future Ticketing for the 2023-24 campaign following a period of extensive research which will see an ‘up to date, innovative and easy to use system for fans.’

Tickets will be available digitally, including google and app wallet tickets, and there will be new hardware at the turnstiles where the scanning of e-tickets will reduce queuing times and inconvenience for supporters on a match day.

While the option of hard form tickets remain, the club are encouraging supporters to use the digital option where possible.

Hartlepool United will introduce a new ticketing system for the 2023-24 campaign. (Credit: Will Matthews | MI News)

Rose Stoker, Head of Commercial and Operations at the Suit Direct Stadium said: “We are really pleased to get this partnership live following months of research into various ticketing providers.

"The club have been working hard to identify a solution for the problems our supporters face before, and especially on a match day in terms of long queues and the overall ticketing experience.”

She added: “Future Ticketing will provide that long overdue solution and we are all really excited to see the benefits, which will form a part in our objective to improving our fan experience.”

Liam Holton, CEO at Future Ticketing said: “We are delighted to announce this new partnership with Hartlepool United FC. We share the club's vision for improving the fan experience at The Suit Direct Stadium.

“Our role will empower the Hartlepool FC ticketing team to take control of their ticketing and provide an easy online purchase journey.

“On the day fans will have a smooth entry to the ground through digital tickets which sit in the Hartlepool FC app. We're excited to go on this journey with Hartlepool FC and put fans back at the centre of their ticketing offering.”

Future Ticketing believe Hartlepool’s transition to a cashless system will be a comfortable one with fans able to purchase tickets with debit or credit card as well as Apple or Google Pay.