The Blues raced into an early lead when Morgan Feeney converted from close range after Ben Killip had initially kept out a headed attempt from Kristian Dennis.

And it would be Dennis who would double the lead when capitalising on Peter Hartley’s loose clearance before Simpson’s side gifted Hartlepool a route back into the game when Josh Umerah latched onto Owen Moxon’s loose back pass to convert well.

But, despite what Simpson considered a ‘physical’ Hartlepool side, Carlisle were able to maintain their promotion charge when Dennis made it 3-1 heading in from Moxon’s cross in the second half.

Carlisle manager Paul Simpson reacts on the touchline during the Sky Bet League Two between Carlisle United and Hartlepool United at Brunton Park on January 24, 2023 in Carlisle, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

“I was a bit concerned because I watched Hartlepool and they were warming up well. But I just thought the way we went about the game, we killed any enthusiasm that they had coming into it, particularly with that early goal,” said Simpson.

“We said to them before kick-off that we needed to start the game properly, we needed to get at them, because we understand the issues Hartlepool are having at the moment.

“We know the problems because we were there ourselves at this stage last season. When you go into a game and the opposition give you a lift you can suddenly start to play with a bit of freedom.

“They could easily have built on what they did on Saturday with their win, but I thought we were ruthless in the way we didn’t allow that to happen.”

Carlisle United's Kristian Dennis celebrates with John-Kymani Gordon after scoring their third goal. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

And Simpson was particularly pleased with his side’s response to Umerah's 10th league goal of the campaign getting Pools back into the contest, admitting several of his players enjoyed their best games of the season.

“It gave them a bit of a lift when they got back that goal, but then I thought we managed the game really well, and finished it off with a fantastic third goal.

