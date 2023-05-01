Askey’s side produced a solid display in their final home outing against Barrow – particularly in the second half where they scored twice to complete an impressive turnaround against Pete Wild's side.

But despite sealing what was just their ninth win of the campaign, Hartlepool slipped back into non-league after Walsall were unable to do them a favour against Crawley Town.

"They did [show their fighting spirit] but, again, it showed our frailties as well,” explained Askey.

John Askey enjoyed Hartlepool United's performance in their win over Barrow but it came too late to avoid relegation. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

"The first goal was one of their first attacks and we couldn’t defend a cross. There were six touches in the box before it finally went in the back of the net.

"But to come back when you’re one down, when you’re in the position we’re in, it could have turned completely.

"I picked players who I thought were going to have a go and who’ve got a bit of a feeling for the football club and it’s full credit to them to get themselves back in the game and play the football that they did.

"They were brave. I actually quite enjoyed watching them and we could have scored more goals. It’s just a shame it’s too little too late.”

John Askey made a number of changes to his Hartlepool United starting line-up against Barrow. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

One of the biggest frustrations will be that Hartlepool were unable to produce a similar level of performance in their previous fixture against Crawley as Pools were lacklustre and laboured to what would prove to be a fatal 2-0 defeat against the Reds.

"It is frustrating but it was a different game,” said Askey.

"We look good when teams allow us to play and Barrow sat off us. The Saturday before was a completely different game where they got up against us and put us under pressure and competed and we struggled a little bit.