News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Eurovision acts land in Liverpool ahead of Song Contest
24 minutes ago Ryanair cancels 220 flights over May 1 bank holiday due to strikes
17 hours ago Hardcore coronation fans already camped outside Buckingham Palace
18 hours ago One dead and seven injured in Cornwall nightclub knife attack
21 hours ago Ferry runs aground with baby on board after smoke in engine room
21 hours ago Coronation Street actress Barbara Young dies aged 92

Hartlepool United's 'too little too late' performance in Barrow win

Hartlepool United’s fighting spirit came ‘too little too late’ for manager John Askey as their win over Barrow was not enough for the club to avoid relegation back to the National League.

By Joe Ramage
Published 1st May 2023, 06:00 BST- 2 min read

Askey’s side produced a solid display in their final home outing against Barrow – particularly in the second half where they scored twice to complete an impressive turnaround against Pete Wild's side.

But despite sealing what was just their ninth win of the campaign, Hartlepool slipped back into non-league after Walsall were unable to do them a favour against Crawley Town.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"They did [show their fighting spirit] but, again, it showed our frailties as well,” explained Askey.

John Askey enjoyed Hartlepool United's performance in their win over Barrow but it came too late to avoid relegation. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)John Askey enjoyed Hartlepool United's performance in their win over Barrow but it came too late to avoid relegation. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)
John Askey enjoyed Hartlepool United's performance in their win over Barrow but it came too late to avoid relegation. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)
Most Popular

"The first goal was one of their first attacks and we couldn’t defend a cross. There were six touches in the box before it finally went in the back of the net.

"But to come back when you’re one down, when you’re in the position we’re in, it could have turned completely.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"I picked players who I thought were going to have a go and who’ve got a bit of a feeling for the football club and it’s full credit to them to get themselves back in the game and play the football that they did.

"They were brave. I actually quite enjoyed watching them and we could have scored more goals. It’s just a shame it’s too little too late.”

John Askey made a number of changes to his Hartlepool United starting line-up against Barrow. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)John Askey made a number of changes to his Hartlepool United starting line-up against Barrow. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)
John Askey made a number of changes to his Hartlepool United starting line-up against Barrow. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

One of the biggest frustrations will be that Hartlepool were unable to produce a similar level of performance in their previous fixture against Crawley as Pools were lacklustre and laboured to what would prove to be a fatal 2-0 defeat against the Reds.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Hartlepool United player rating photo gallery: 'Very good' 'mature' - Pools scor...

"It is frustrating but it was a different game,” said Askey.

"We look good when teams allow us to play and Barrow sat off us. The Saturday before was a completely different game where they got up against us and put us under pressure and competed and we struggled a little bit.

"When we have time on the ball we’ve got people who can play but what we haven’t got on the other side of it is people who can compete when we haven’t got the ball and stop other teams from playing when we're not playing so well. That was the difference between last Saturday and this Saturday.”

Related topics:National LeagueCrawley TownPete WildHartlepool