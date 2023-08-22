Three wins from the opening four games of the season represents a more than acceptable start as Askey’s men maintained pace with the league’s early front runners.

And with confidence building both on the pitch and in the stands, we assess the latest from the Suit Direct Stadium including Hartlepool’s start to the season, transfer news and injury updates.

What do you make of Hartlepool United’s start to the season?

Hartlepool United have made a positive start to the new National League season. Picture by FRANK REID

Credit where it’s due, Hartlepool have bounced back from their opening day defeat and turned it into a really positive start to the season with three wins on the spin.

It’s not often Hartlepool have done that in recent years and it’s come at an important time as it just allows players, staff and supporters to relax a little and settle into the new campaign.

Victories, in the end, are what matters, but it’s been pleasing to see how Askey's side have been able to win games so early in the season, showing a number of strings to their bow. It’s an important trait to have for any team who wants to do well in any league, but particularly this one with only one automatic promotion spot up for grabs.

It’s only a start, but it has been nice to enjoy some small success in the short-term.

Tom Crawford has impressed Hartlepool United manager John Askey so far this season. Picture by FRANK REID

Can Hartlepool United compete this season?

I think they’ve demonstrated that they can but there will be bigger tests to come along the way.

The weekend double-header with AFC Fylde and Chesterfield will provide further evidence as to where Askey’s side are at – particularly that game at the SMH Group Stadium on Bank Holiday Monday.

A victory in that would send something of a message out to the rest of the league that Askey’s side mean business this season and would firmly throw their hat into the ring as one of the ones to watch this season.

Matt Dolan is yet to feature for Hartlepool United this season having been left out of John Askey's last three squads. Picture by FRANK REID

With that said, it still feels like Askey may need one or two further additions to fully complement his squad and help stem the tide of goals against, particularly for fixtures against the likes of Chesterfield where they will be expected to come under more pressure away from home.

On that, what is the latest Hartlepool United transfer news?

Things have gone a little quiet since the season began when it comes to transfers – although results on the pitch have helped that somewhat.

Edon Pruti has lost his place to Alex Lacey in the Hartlepool United starting line-up. Picture by FRANK REID

Askey had been keen to bring in another midfielder to compete for the more deeper-lying position within his system, a position currently being filled by Tom Crawford, who is both adapting and improving in the role as each game passes.

But with Kieran Wallace making his Hartlepool debut from the bench in the win over Southend United after returning from a broken toe, and with Oliver Finney also nearing a return to full fitness when seen out running before the game at Roots Hall, the need for that particular profile of player may not be so heavily desired as the season progresses.

Heading into the campaign, with both Wallace and Finney out, Askey was left with very little in terms of options in midfield with Crawford almost forced into that role alongside Callum Cooke and Anthony Mancini, with Matt Dolan left out of recent squads.

Fortunately for Askey, the trio have done well for the most part of the opening games of the season and shown signs of promise.

Should injury strike again, however, Hartlepool would find themselves in a similar position which means Askey is likely to still have an eye on the market in that area.

As reported by BBC Radio York, Hartlepool have been credited with an interest in York City midfielder Dan Pybus.

Hartlepool United midfielder Oliver Finney was back on the grass ahead of the 3-2 win over Southend United at Roots Hall. Picture by FRANK REID

Pybus was signed by Askey last summer for the Minstermen and became a key player last season, so much so he put pen to paper on a new two-and-a-half-year deal in January.

The former Sunderland youngster, however, was left out of York’s squad for the weekend draw with Aldershot Town after being replaced on the bench just minutes before kick-off for their previous fixture with Altrincham.

The Mail understands that Pybus’ name has been circulated, in terms of his availability, but with just under two years remaining on his deal at the LNER Community Stadium, it means the Minstermen will be able to command a fee for the midfielder.

That could mean Hartlepool may have to look at moving some wages off the books if Askey is to reunite with the 25-year-old.

Elsewhere, Askey had suggested prior to the fixture with Gateshead there had been players training with the club but, as yet, the Pools boss has not considered offering any permanent contracts, with Crawford's progress in the midfield role believed to have eased Askey’s fears somewhat in allowing him to be more conservative in his search.

The Mail also understands a return for Joe Grayson, who spent time on trial with the club this summer, is highly unlikely.

If Hartlepool United needed to move players on, who is likely to leave?

Askey feels reasonably content with his squad as things stand, but the five substitutes rule in the National League does present itself as a challenge to managers in keeping squad players happy.

Askey has named loan goalkeeper Pete Jameson on the bench in all four games which suggests he will not be the kind of boss to run the risk of an outfield player going in goal just to add an additional attacking outlet to his bench.

That only leaves four spots up for grabs where you could argue would be filled, ideally, by one defender, one midfielder and two attacking options.

Josh Umerah’s return from suspension next week provides another attacking option to that so it does leave options, perhaps, limited for some players to be involved, particularly if there are to be any further additions.

Edon Pruti has lost his place to Alex Lacey in defence and has not featured in Askey’s squad since, which could suggest Askey would be open to allowing the young defender to leave – particularly if another defensive reinforcement can be brought in.

The club may also be open to allowing Dolan to leave having not been involved since the opening day defeat at Barnet despite, it’s understood, not struggling with injury.

Jake Hastie and Brody Paterson have both featured quite regularly in Askey’s squads so far, with Askey having been particularly impressed by Paterson’s attitude in pre-season, whilst there remains no update on any potential sale of exiled midfielder Mohamad Sylla.

Askey will have a better idea of things once the EFL’s transfer window closes as to what selling market he is working in.

What’s the latest injury news?

The biggest concern is the condition of Emmanuel Dieseruvwe after he was forced off at Southend.

The suggestion is Dieseruvwe did not suffer any bone damage following the incident, although Pools may have to carry out any relevant concussion protocol ahead of the weekend double-header.