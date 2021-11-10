Have Hartlepool United found the solution to their goalscoring problems?

That record may not sound particularly impressive on face value, but considering their record before that was two goals in six matches, it has signalled a marked improvement.

Is it a temporary boost or one that is here to stay? The proof, as caretaker manager Antony Sweeney says, ‘will be in the pudding’.

In the last eight games, Mark Cullen and Matty Daly have scored eight goals between them while Luke Molyneux and David Ferguson have also contributed two apiece along with an own goal.

A month ago, Pools were looking like a side who couldn’t buy a goal. The combinations Mike Fondop, Will Goodwin and Fela Olomola up front wasn’t working and the injury to then top scorer Tyler Burey didn’t help things.

But the introduction of Cullen, Pools’ most experienced goalscorer, has given the side a new lease of life in an attacking sense.

The 29-year-old was brought in from the cold after a difficult pre-season and didn’t start his first league game for the club until October 19 at Bradford City.

But just a minute into his full league debut for the club, Cullen found the net. He went on to score again in that game as Pools claimed a 3-1 win.

The striker has also scored against Harrogate Town and Wycombe Wanderers to take his tally to four goals in his last four starts for Pools.

Daly’s growing influence from midfield has also made a difference. The Huddersfield Town loanee has been able to establish himself as a regular in Pools’ starting line-up

The 20-year-old is Pools’ top scorer in all competitions so far this season with five, although four of those goals have been in the Papa John’s Trophy.

But two quality assists against Wycombe on Saturday highlighted Daly’s importance to the side with Sweeney labelling him as someone with ‘match winning ability’.

Molyneux is another player who falls into that category and with four goals to his name already this season, he’s currently enjoying his best goalscoring campaign of his career.

The 23-year-old is playing out of position as a more central striker alongside Cullen but the pair have been able to forge a fruitful partnership so far.

After losing 32 goals from their attacking line following the end of Luke Armstrong’s loan spell and Rhys Oates’ move to Mansfield Town in the summer, it was always going to be a tough task for Pools to establish a threatening forward line from scratch.

But caretaker manager Sweeney has been encouraged by what he’s seen in recent weeks, for the most part at least.

“Yes we’re getting over that hump but the proof will be in the pudding in regard to how long we can continue scoring in the upcoming games,” he told The Mail.

“We’ve got two different centre-forwards to what we’ve been used to which lends itself to playing a different way. Last season, we were open in saying we were a crossing side which you can do with Luke Armstrong and Rhys Oates with their physicality and aerial prowess.

"Mark Cullen and Luke Molyneux are two completely different players and even when you look beyond that at Joe Grey, Fela Olomola, Will Goodwin, Mike Fondop, they are all different players so we’ve got to find a way of playing that we can get the rewards from and also helps the players that are in the building.

"We’re slowly getting there, I think Luke Molyneux has been a real threat and he’ll be honest and say playing as a centre forward isn’t his preferred position and he’d rather be out wide but if he performs like he has then there’s no reason why he can’t keep playing there.

"Mark Cullen brings experience, he’s wily, can win free-kicks, can link the play and has a finish in him as well.

"We’ve just got to get those players in goalscoring positions more often and supply them with the ammunition they need to find the net.”

While Cullen is enjoying somewhat of a purple patch at the moment, there are still some question marks over his fitness as he continues to build his minutes up.

The Geordie striker is yet to complete a full game this season and his average minutes per match stands around the 50 mark.

But Sweeney isn't concerned over Cullen’s fitness as long as he continues to find the net.

“There are no set numbers for Culls,” admitted the Pools caretaker boss.

“If he can impact a game in 50, 60, 70, 80 minutes, that’s absolutely fine. We’ve got substitutes on the bench for a reason so I’d rather a striker give his all for 70 minutes and be replaced than save something just to last the 90-minutes.

"As far as I’m aware Culls is happy with that and he’s scoring his goals and is clearly full of confidence at the minute. Goalscoring is a massive part of any team so we need to keep him in a condition where he’s fit and getting in the right areas.

"If he keeps scoring the goals he has been then he’ll be massive for us.”

Keeping Cullen fit will be crucial to Pools’ success in League Two this season as they can't strengthen their side until January, free agents aside.

The side can’t afford to be too reliant on the forward either and will need other players to step up to the mark and contribute with goals.

Molyneux and Daly’s consistency will be key in this regard but the club should also be asking more from players like Fondop, Goodwin, Olomola, even Gavan Holohan and Mark Shelton to step up to the goalscoring plate.

Pools haven’t quite found the cure to their goalscoring problems – but Cullen is certainly easing the symptoms at the moment.

