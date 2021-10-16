It was a fifth away defeat in six games in League Two this season as goals from Tom Elliott and Matty Willock secured three points for The Ammies.

Challinor went with a slightly different set-up at The Peninsula Stadium as he handed a first Football League start for Joe Grey and gave Reagan Ogle his full league debut for Pools in an unfamiliar right-wing position.

The tactical changes ultimately didn't come off as over 1,000 Poolies travelled back to the north east disappointed at yet another away day with nothing to celebrate.

Dave Challinor, Hartlepool United Manager

“We got what we deserved from the game, nothing,” Challinor said afterwards.

“We were dictated too a little bit with our team. Ideally Mols [Luke Molyneux] would have played instead of Reagan.

"That was taken away from us but we ideally wanted to stick with that shape. We changed our shape within 15 minutes to try and get a foothold.

"We knew how the game would potentially pan out. We were absolutely toothless in the final third and didn't pose any threat.”

Challinor made some early changes in the game with Zaine Francis-Angol coming off in the first half due to an injury and Will Goodwin was hooked off at half-time after failing to make an impact.

“We were nowhere near good enough at the top end of the pitch,” Challinor added, explaining the changes. “Will wasn't very good, simple as that, that's why I took him off.

"At the top end, I want people to be a nuisance, they were none of that and it can't continue. We'll show what we need from him and he needs to take it on board.

"It's a difficult role but we're not going to let games pass us by and he'll have to learn from it.

"He made a bit of a difference Mike [Fondop] but it's nowhere near enough. Every time he comes for the ball then the ball ends up with the opposition and if he keeps doing that then he'll find himself where he started the game [on the bench].”

