From 3pm on Friday, April 30 and 11:59pm on Monday, May 3, Hartlepool United, along with other football clubs and outlets across the National League, Premier League, EFL, WSL and Women’s Championship will be taking a collective stance against online discrimination and abuse by switching off their Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts.

It comes in response to the ongoing and sustained discriminatory abuse received online by players and many others connected to football.

And Hartlepool manager Dave Challinor, has welcomed the stance the club are taking going into a crucial bank holiday double header against Chesterfield (Saturday, 5:20pm kick-off) and Bromley (Monday, 3pm kick-off).

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hartlepool manager, Dave Challinor during the Vanarama National League match between Hartlepool United and Dagenham and Redbridge at Victoria Park, Hartlepool on Friday 2nd April 2021. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

"I try to stay away from social media as much as possible,” Challinor said.

"I use social media to get information, that’s the main part of how I use it. I use it to get feelings on other teams and what things might happen to try and get information.

“In terms of a stance being made, I suppose it’s the same as a lot of issues where something needs to be done. For everyone to support what’s going in is massively important.

"Although the majority suffer for the actions of a minority, they’ll realise what a miss it is over this weekend. If it puts out a statement that these social media platforms have to act and that a powerful enough message has been sent to do something about it, I’m not too sure and only time will tell.

"Hopefully it will have the desired impact that everyone is looking for.”

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Hartlepool United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.