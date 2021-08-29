Saturday’s 2-1 win over Carlisle United saw Pools continue their perfect home start to the League Two season with three wins from three.

They also continue to boast the best home record in the country with 17 wins in their last 19 league matches.

Stunning strikes from Tyler Burey and Gavan Holohan either side of Zach Clough’s first half goal for Carlisle saw Pools claim another big three points in front of a bumper 6,112 crowd.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hartlepool United manager Dave Challinor celebrates with the fans after the Sky Bet League 2 match between Hartlepool United and Carlisle United at Victoria Park, Hartlepool on Saturday 28th August 2021. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Here’s how fans reacted to the win…

@richyhpool: “Atmosphere today was something else! Best I can remember in a long time. Loving life in League 2!”

@PoolieKev: “Exactly the performance you could ask for, I thought Zaine [Francis-Angol] and [Neill] Byrne were outstanding, but every player was up for it today. P.S love my club.”

@HallyHUFC: “Superb atmosphere, performance and what a result.”

@Mickyburns12: “How good are we? Little old Hartlepool doing what they do best.”

@parko75: “We have been to the very brink of extinction and came back from it all united, all because of the manager. He is a miracle worker, I’ve never seen the players and fans so close in my years of going to The Vic, it’s amazing.”

Pools’ match winner Gavan Holohan celebrated his goal with departing physio Ian Gallagher.

He tweeted: “Here’s to you Buster Gallagher, the Poolies love you more than you will know. Lads were awesome as were you lot. Enjoy the weekend.”

Defender Neill Byrne added: “Great result yesterday, fans was unbelievable, can’t get over the noise they make. Great goal from our very own Paul McGrath

@Gav_Holohan34.”

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Hartlepool United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.