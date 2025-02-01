Our Hartlepool United writer is backing Lennie Lawrence to make three changes ahead of Saturday's game against relegation-threatened Braintree.
1. Goalkeeper: Adam Smith
Was superb again on Tuesday night and prevented the contest from turning into a rout, turning Mark Shelton's low effort onto the post, denying Lee Ndlovu after the striker went through one-on-one, tipping Zak Brunt's effort onto the bar and producing a remarkable save to keep out Callum Stead's close range header. Might be hoping for a quieter afternoon this weekend against a Braintree side who are the National League's third-lowest scorers. Photo: Frank Reid
2. Right-back: Dan Dodds
Has struggled a bit in recent weeks and seems to have been playing within himself somewhat. Pools fans making the long trip would like to see more of him in an attacking sense, although he'll have his hands full up against in-form Kyrell Lisbie, who has scored seven goals in his last 11 games. Photo: Frank Reid
3. Centre-back: Luke Waterfall
Was rested in midweek but should be restored to the heart of the defence. Was sent off after lashing out in the reverse fixture and will want to put that behind him with a strong showing in Essex. Braintree do not carry a huge goal threat, although veteran John Akinde, who has scored three times in his last seven games, always tends to be a handful. Photo: Frank Reid
4. Centre-back: Tom Parkes
Looked to be struggling with his shoulder a little during the second half of Tuesday night's defeat to Barnet but it takes a lot to rule him out. Tends to relish playing against a physical frontman and so should be well-suited to coming up against the powerful John Akinde. Pools are without a clean sheet in their last six games. Photo: Frank Reid
