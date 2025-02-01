Our Hartlepool United writer is tipping Lennie Lawrence to make three changes as Pools travel to Braintree looking to end a run of three games without a win.

How Hartlepool United could line up at relegation-threatened Braintree as Pools tipped to make changes

Hartlepool United are looking to end a three game winless run when they travel to relegation-threatened Braintree on Saturday. It's been an underwhelming few weeks for Pools, who drew at Wealdstone, failed to make the most of their man advantage against Woking and were outplayed by National League leaders Barnet in midweek. Braintree, by contrast, have been in fine form under new boss Steve Pitt, winning three of their last four matches. The Iron have picked up seven points from their last three league games, moving five points clear of the relegation zone, and enjoyed a commanding victory over Tottenham's under-21s in the National League Cup in midweek. Pools boss Lennie Lawrence received criticism from some supporters after making four changes for Tuesday's trip to Barnet, handing rare starts to midfielders Jack Hunter and Greg Sloggett as he looked to beef his side up in the engine room. The veteran is expected to make changes again this weekend and vowed to adopt a more positive approach in Essex. New signing Jamie Miley, who joined on a permanent deal from Newcastle on Friday, is set to be in the squad but is expected to be on the bench. So, here's a look at how Pools could line up.