How Hartlepool United could line up at relegation-threatened Braintree as Pools tipped to make changes

By Robbie Stelling
Published 1st Feb 2025, 06:00 BST
Hartlepool United are looking to end a three game winless run when they travel to relegation-threatened Braintree on Saturday. It's been an underwhelming few weeks for Pools, who drew at Wealdstone, failed to make the most of their man advantage against Woking and were outplayed by National League leaders Barnet in midweek. Braintree, by contrast, have been in fine form under new boss Steve Pitt, winning three of their last four matches. The Iron have picked up seven points from their last three league games, moving five points clear of the relegation zone, and enjoyed a commanding victory over Tottenham's under-21s in the National League Cup in midweek. Pools boss Lennie Lawrence received criticism from some supporters after making four changes for Tuesday's trip to Barnet, handing rare starts to midfielders Jack Hunter and Greg Sloggett as he looked to beef his side up in the engine room. The veteran is expected to make changes again this weekend and vowed to adopt a more positive approach in Essex. New signing Jamie Miley, who joined on a permanent deal from Newcastle on Friday, is set to be in the squad but is expected to be on the bench. So, here's a look at how Pools could line up.

Was superb again on Tuesday night and prevented the contest from turning into a rout, turning Mark Shelton's low effort onto the post, denying Lee Ndlovu after the striker went through one-on-one, tipping Zak Brunt's effort onto the bar and producing a remarkable save to keep out Callum Stead's close range header. Might be hoping for a quieter afternoon this weekend against a Braintree side who are the National League's third-lowest scorers.

Was superb again on Tuesday night and prevented the contest from turning into a rout, turning Mark Shelton's low effort onto the post, denying Lee Ndlovu after the striker went through one-on-one, tipping Zak Brunt's effort onto the bar and producing a remarkable save to keep out Callum Stead's close range header. Might be hoping for a quieter afternoon this weekend against a Braintree side who are the National League's third-lowest scorers.

Has struggled a bit in recent weeks and seems to have been playing within himself somewhat. Pools fans making the long trip would like to see more of him in an attacking sense, although he'll have his hands full up against in-form Kyrell Lisbie, who has scored seven goals in his last 11 games.

Has struggled a bit in recent weeks and seems to have been playing within himself somewhat. Pools fans making the long trip would like to see more of him in an attacking sense, although he'll have his hands full up against in-form Kyrell Lisbie, who has scored seven goals in his last 11 games.

Was rested in midweek but should be restored to the heart of the defence. Was sent off after lashing out in the reverse fixture and will want to put that behind him with a strong showing in Essex. Braintree do not carry a huge goal threat, although veteran John Akinde, who has scored three times in his last seven games, always tends to be a handful.

Was rested in midweek but should be restored to the heart of the defence. Was sent off after lashing out in the reverse fixture and will want to put that behind him with a strong showing in Essex. Braintree do not carry a huge goal threat, although veteran John Akinde, who has scored three times in his last seven games, always tends to be a handful.

Looked to be struggling with his shoulder a little during the second half of Tuesday night's defeat to Barnet but it takes a lot to rule him out. Tends to relish playing against a physical frontman and so should be well-suited to coming up against the powerful John Akinde. Pools are without a clean sheet in their last six games.

Looked to be struggling with his shoulder a little during the second half of Tuesday night's defeat to Barnet but it takes a lot to rule him out. Tends to relish playing against a physical frontman and so should be well-suited to coming up against the powerful John Akinde. Pools are without a clean sheet in their last six games.

