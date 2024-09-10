Here's how our Pools writer expects Darren Sarll's side to line up against Boston - do you agree?
1. Predicted XI as Hartlepool United prepare to travel to Boston
How Hartlepool United could line up against Boston as Pools bid to end run of four games without a win. Photo: Frank Reid
2. Goalkeeper: Adam Smith
Was a slight surprise to see him preferred to Leicester loanee Brad Young at the weekend but the experienced goalkeeper kept a clean sheet on his first Pools start, producing one sharp reaction save after Adan George's effort took a wicked deflection off the outstretched boot of Billy Sass-Davies. A big character and a popular figure in the dressing room, Sarll said Smith's experience and kicking were key factors in him getting the nod on Saturday. No doubting he has a monstrous kick, but it would be nice to see Pools a bit more thoughtful in their build-up play. Smith has the shirt and it's his to lose. Photo: Frank Reid
3. Right-back: Kieron Freeman
The experienced defender has proven an absolute steal since arriving at Pools last month and should be in line to continue ahead of teenager Louis Stephenson, who was left out of the squad at the weekend, while Dan Dodds edges ever closer to a return. Photo: Frank Reid
4. Centre-back: Billy Sass-Davies
Continues to grow in stature alongside the experienced Tom Parkes and his height allows him to dominate in the air. Saturday's goalless draw with Halifax was his most assured Pools performance to date and Sarll will be hoping for more of the same as he continues to deputise for the suspended Luke Waterfall. Photo: Frank Reid
