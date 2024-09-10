How Hartlepool United could line up for midweek trip to Boston

Hartlepool United are bidding for their third away win of the new season in midweek when they travel to a Boston United side who stunned Sutton at the weekend, thrashing the South London club 3-0. The Pilgrims won promotion to the National League via the National League North play-offs last season and have acquitted themselves well so far, winning two of their last three games. Pools, meanwhile, are without a win in their last four matches and so manager Darren Sarll could be tempted to make changes for the trip to Lincolnshire. Here's how Pools could line up.