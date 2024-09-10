How Hartlepool United could line up for midweek trip to Boston

By Robbie Stelling
Published 10th Sep 2024, 06:00 BST
Hartlepool United are bidding for their third away win of the new season in midweek when they travel to a Boston United side who stunned Sutton at the weekend, thrashing the South London club 3-0. The Pilgrims won promotion to the National League via the National League North play-offs last season and have acquitted themselves well so far, winning two of their last three games. Pools, meanwhile, are without a win in their last four matches and so manager Darren Sarll could be tempted to make changes for the trip to Lincolnshire. Here's how Pools could line up.

Here's how our Pools writer expects Darren Sarll's side to line up against Boston - do you agree?

How Hartlepool United could line up against Boston as Pools bid to end run of four games without a win.

Predicted XI as Hartlepool United prepare to travel to Boston

How Hartlepool United could line up against Boston as Pools bid to end run of four games without a win.

Was a slight surprise to see him preferred to Leicester loanee Brad Young at the weekend but the experienced goalkeeper kept a clean sheet on his first Pools start, producing one sharp reaction save after Adan George's effort took a wicked deflection off the outstretched boot of Billy Sass-Davies. A big character and a popular figure in the dressing room, Sarll said Smith's experience and kicking were key factors in him getting the nod on Saturday. No doubting he has a monstrous kick, but it would be nice to see Pools a bit more thoughtful in their build-up play. Smith has the shirt and it's his to lose.

Goalkeeper: Adam Smith

Was a slight surprise to see him preferred to Leicester loanee Brad Young at the weekend but the experienced goalkeeper kept a clean sheet on his first Pools start, producing one sharp reaction save after Adan George's effort took a wicked deflection off the outstretched boot of Billy Sass-Davies. A big character and a popular figure in the dressing room, Sarll said Smith's experience and kicking were key factors in him getting the nod on Saturday. No doubting he has a monstrous kick, but it would be nice to see Pools a bit more thoughtful in their build-up play. Smith has the shirt and it's his to lose.

The experienced defender has proven an absolute steal since arriving at Pools last month and should be in line to continue ahead of teenager Louis Stephenson, who was left out of the squad at the weekend, while Dan Dodds edges ever closer to a return.

Right-back: Kieron Freeman

The experienced defender has proven an absolute steal since arriving at Pools last month and should be in line to continue ahead of teenager Louis Stephenson, who was left out of the squad at the weekend, while Dan Dodds edges ever closer to a return.

Continues to grow in stature alongside the experienced Tom Parkes and his height allows him to dominate in the air. Saturday's goalless draw with Halifax was his most assured Pools performance to date and Sarll will be hoping for more of the same as he continues to deputise for the suspended Luke Waterfall.

Centre-back: Billy Sass-Davies

Continues to grow in stature alongside the experienced Tom Parkes and his height allows him to dominate in the air. Saturday's goalless draw with Halifax was his most assured Pools performance to date and Sarll will be hoping for more of the same as he continues to deputise for the suspended Luke Waterfall.

