Burey has made a fine start to life at Pools on loan from Millwall with three goals and an assist in his first four League Two starts.

But a hamstring injury picked up during Saturday’s 1-0 defeat against Tranmere Rovers at Prenton Park is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines following results of a scan on Monday morning.

Hartlepool manager Dave Challinor speculated that the young winger could be out for up to 12 weeks.

Joe Murphy of Tranmere Rovers FC makes a save under pressure from Tyler Burey of Hartlepool United FC during the Sky Bet League 2 match between Tranmere Rovers and Hartlepool United at Prenton Park, Birkenhead on Saturday 4th September 2021. (Credit: Ian Charles | MI News)

As a result, Pools’ forward line will require a reshuffle heading in to Saturday’s clash against Bristol Rovers at Victoria Park (3pm kick-off).

Poolies have been clamouring for the club to sign a free agent goal poacher after seeing numerous opportunities squandered during Saturday’s defeat.

As it stands, Pools have just four attacking options available with Will Goodwin likely to keep his place up front.

Here are the options available to come into the side to partner the 19-year-old…

Luke Molyneux in action for Hartlepool United (photo: Frank Reid).

Fela Olomola

The 23-year-old is still waiting for an opportunity to get his Pools career up and running in League Two.

But a promising display off the bench at Carlisle United in the Papa John’s Trophy last week could put himself in the manager’s thoughts for a starting spot this weekend.

Olomola grabbed an assist before stepping up and converting a last minute penalty against his former club. He was a last minute substitute at Prenton Park but wasn’t given enough time to really impact the game with Pools trailing in stoppage time.

The former Southampton youngster boasts plenty of pace and energy to lead the forward line and could prove to be an ideal partner for the more pragmatic Goodwin.

Luke Molyneux

Started the season in a striker role before quickly dropping to the bench. Molyneux isn’t a striker by any means but then again, neither is Burey.

Of Pools’ attacking options, the 23-year-old is in the most similar mould to Burey and has already shown glimpses of what he’s capable of.

A man of the match display against Carlisle in the Papa John’s Trophy saw Molyneux grab an assist, score a splendid goal and win a penalty.

However, none of that was done when playing as a striker and Challinor won’t shift his formation in order to accommodate Molyneux.

Deserves a chance in the starting line-up, but remains a victim of the system Pools play.

Mark Cullen

The closest thing Pools’ have to a fox in the box, goal poacher that fans are crying out for. Cullen is comfortably Pools’ most experienced striker but injury issues have hampered his start to the new season.

The 29-year-old missed the majority of pre-season and is still believed to be getting back up to full speed having started just one cup game so far this season.

He travelled with the squad to Tranmere but wasn’t named on the bench. It would be a big ask to see him thrust straight into the starting line-up this weekend from there.

