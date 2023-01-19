As of writing, that is how long Hartlepool United have left in the January transfer window and it may well be how long chairman Raj Singh has left to save his legacy at the Suit Direct Stadium.

Whatever happens between now and the end of the transfer window, whatever happens between now and the end of the season, whatever happens between now and whenever Singh calls time on his spell at Hartlepool, he will always have a place of recognition within the football club.

It’s been said before, and it will be said again: without Singh, Hartlepool United may well look considerably different to the current product we have.

It's a significant period for Hartlepool United and chairman Raj Singh in the transfer window. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Singh, along with the supporters, saved the club and was able to bring it back from the doldrums of non-league following its only ever relegation from the Football League and, for that, Singh will always command respect and credit.

With that said, quite how far that respect and credit goes could well depend on what happens over the next 12 days with Hartlepool’s Football League status, again, in jeopardy.

And if the weekend defeat at bottom side Gillingham did one thing it was highlight just how much jeopardy they are in.

Gillingham, one of the sides Hartlepool are battling it out with to avoid relegation, seem a club now looking up having been taken over and completed a number of envious signings to date.

Hartlepool United have brought in experience in the form of ex-defender Peter Hartley. Picture by Hartlepool United

Two of those signings, in particular, starred in Hartlepool’s demise at the Priestfield with another paraded around the pitch ahead of kick-off.

They are the types of signings which make other clubs in the relegation scrap sit up and take notice. They are the types of signings Hartlepool supporters would love to see come to the Suit Direct Stadium.

So far, Keith Curle has gone about his business by bringing in experience and know-how along with two educated prospects.

That’s fine. But you can’t help feel the club may just need that one signing, that one player, who will shift the mood spectrum amongst supporters and will make their relegation rivals sit up and take note.

Curle has been consistent in his message with regards to finances in that they will not be outbid or lose out because of money on certain players. Singh, too, has often suggested there is a healthy enough budget at the Suit Direct Stadium. But we need to see that come to fruition over the closing weeks of the window.

That’s not to say money has not been spent on bringing some players in and agreeing contracts or signing-on fees. But if Hartlepool are to get out of this mess, you feel they are going to need a player of intent.

Gillingham are already making strides, Colchester United, too, have made moves. Can Hartlepool do similar?

Supporters will feel as though they have heard a number of the soundbites coming out of the club before when it comes to transfers and finances. They will feel they have been misguided.

These 12 days are an opportunity to ensure that does not continue.