Confirmation of Keith Curle’s appointment came just hours before he would watch his side humiliated by the man who used to occupy his seat in the dugout as Dave Challinor’s Stockport County ran riot at the Suit Direct Stadium.

It was followed by Curle reiterating the job he has on his hands if he is to keep Hartlepool in the Football League before the annual should they-shouldn't they debate with regards to footballers and their Christmas gatherings.

Keith Curle’s appointment as Hartlepool United manager on a permanent basis

Hartlepool United suffered a heavy defeat against Stockport County. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

The decision to hand Curle a permanent contract wasn’t too surprising despite the club’s continued struggles in the league.

While, ultimately, it will come down to results, Curle has come in and steadied things somewhat off the field - something which will need to be continued.

In recent weeks it has felt like the walls are crumbling around the place, with the club bottom of the Football League, an injury list longer than you care to imagine, staff leaving and fan unrest. Yet Curle has been the face of calm when called upon. For that, he deserves credit.

Results, however, are where things may fluctuate as, at this moment in time, it seems as though Curle will struggle to fulfil the task he has been handed in keeping Hartlepool afloat.

Hartlepool United fans have voted with their feet of late as the club sit bottom of the League Two table. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Changes a-coming at Hartlepool United

Part of the reason Curle will struggle to preserve Hartlepool’s status is down to the players he has at his disposal.

At 20 league games, with over a handful of cup games to add, there is a sizeable enough portfolio of evidence to suggest that some within the squad are below the required level to avoid what would be a catastrophic relegation.

Curle’s hope is he can rectify that with what he hopes will be a busy January transfer window. But the question remains: How possible is that likely to be?

Christmas not quite cancelled

If Curle is unable to bring in the complete list of targets he has lined up, he will have to see improvements in those currently in the squad and one way to help with that will be by maintaining a positive morale.

And one way to maintain that is by refraining from the iron fist approach.

Although Hartlepool are enduring a torrid time on the field, Curle made the decision against revoking their Christmas party after the Stockport defeat, instead issuing a warning to the players.

It’s a debate which happens at clubs up and down the country each year who are struggling, with fans, rightly, disgruntled and adamant players should be focusing their attentions on rectifying the situation on the field – as opposed to getting merry away from it.

Ultimately, however, footballers are human beings. They, like you or I, are entitled to their downtime. And in situations such as this, their downtime can sometimes be all they have as an escape.

If Hartlepool are going to get out of this mess, a lot of it may have to come from within the group already in place. Who knows, there may even have been some home truths shared over their Christmas cracker pulling which could invoke a reaction.