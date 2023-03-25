Askey has only been in charge at the Suit Direct Stadium for a month but has already seen first hand just how important the Hartlepool support can be, both home and away.

And with the season heading towards a close, and fixtures running out for Hartlepool to secure their EFL status, Askey is keen to get as many Pools supporters in attendance at the Suit Direct Stadium as possible.

After their fixture with Leyton Orient, Hartlepool have just four more games at the Suit Direct Stadium - four games which could go a long way to determining whether the club remains in the Football League or not.

Hartlepool United's home campaign is coming to a close. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

And with a section of supporters calling for a ‘Pack the Park’ initiative for the final home games of the season, manager Askey has shown his support for any potential opportunity to boost the final home attendances of the campaign.

“I think it’s important, not only for now but for in the future,” Askey told The Mail.

“Especially if we can perform well. That’s the big thing. Is the team performing well? But if it’s packed out then it can make a huge difference.

“It creates that atmosphere. When you’re in a tight ground and it’s packed out then it can have an effect on the opposition and hopefully that would be the case.”

Over 7,500 Hartlepool United supporters were in attendance for the club's Papa Johns Trophy semi-final with Rotherham United in March 2022. Picture by FRANK REID

Askey added: “They play a huge part. We saw at Bradford how they got involved and it gave the players a massive lift.

“We know teams don’t like coming to Hartlepool when the crowd is buoyant and has something to shout about. So they’ll play a massive part.”

Hartlepool have averaged 4,477 supporters at the Suit Direct Stadium this season - down from 5,195 in 2021-22, their current highest of the 2022-23 campaign coming against Carlisle United in October with 5,525 in attendance.

Hartlepool still have to welcome Swindon Town and Stevenage to the Suit Direct Stadium, as well as Barrow in their final home game of the season.

