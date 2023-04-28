The Hartlepool chairman went into further detail about why he feels it is ‘time to get out’ after five years in charge – a decision which has plunged further uncertainty around the club.

In the middle, however, is manager Askey who, it was confirmed, will be staying with the club next season.

John Askey maintains Hartlepool United remain in a stable position despite chairman Raj Singh announcing he will look to sell the club. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Having had to pick up the pieces of his squad following the despairing 2-0 defeat to Crawley Town, Askey would discover Singh’s intentions to sell the club following talks in the aftermath.

But despite what has been a hugely challenging period for Hartlepool on, and now off, the field, Askey believes the club will remain in a stable condition throughout the process of Singh’s potential sale.

“I don’t think there is uncertainty. The club is still stable,” said Askey.

"When we go into the following season I still think the club is in a position where we can either bounce back or, if we’re in the Football League, still improve from this season.

Hartlepool United chairman Raj Singh announced he will put the club up for sale. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

"But whatever league we find ourselves in, I still believe as a football club there’s a stability despite the chairman saying he’s put the football club up for sale.

"He has also said that he will maintain the finances of the football club so we haven’t got to worry about that.

"There’s many a time where I’ve gone into a football club where you don’t know if you’re going to get paid or whether the players are going to get paid. On that score he’s reassured me, as long as he’s here, the club is going to be fine.”

Askey added to The Mail: “The majority of time when it happens it doesn’t affect players. The only time I’ve know it affect players is when players don’t get paid.

"But the politics of what goes on beyond that, myself and the players have to stay out of that and get on and do our best for the football club to try and get results.”

Although Askey believes the club will remain on a solid footing, irrespective of dropping back into the National League, the Hartlepool boss does concede that any potential buyer needs to be ‘the right person’ if the club is to progress.

"I’ve been in three or four football clubs now where this situation has arisen and I can assure supporters the football club is in pretty safe hands. The most important thing, if somebody does come in, is that the right person is found because sometimes you have to be careful what you wish for,” said Askey.

“I know from past experience when you go from one owner to another you think things are not right under one owner then another one comes in and then you realise what you’ve got.

"But from my point of view I feel quite confident that things will be at my disposal where I can do my job properly.”