Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Dieseruvwe has scored six goals in six appearances for Hartlepool since his summer switch from Halifax on his way to scooping the player of the month award.

The striker has hit the ground running at the Suit Direct Stadium and has already established himself as a key player for Askey’s side, with the Pools boss also keen to highlight the 28-year-old's general play, as well as his ability to find the back of the net.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"His all round play has been excellent and to get the goals as well, he’s probably the most in-form striker and that’s why he’s got the reward of being named player of the month, which he deserves,” said Askey.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emmanuel Dieseruvwe has made an excellent start to life at Hartlepool United having picked up the National League player of the month award. Picture by FRANK REID

"He works really hard as well, so if he can do that until the end of the season then you know we’re going to score goals.

"I’m sure he’ll go through a spell where he doesn’t do as well, where it will be up to others to step up to the mark and do for the team what he’s been doing.”

Dieseruvwe will look to continue both his and Hartlepool’s impressive start to the season with the striker suggesting it’s important for his team to kick on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"For any new player coming to a new club you want to hit the ground running and get off to a good start and I’ve managed to achieve that,” he said.