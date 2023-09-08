News you can trust since 1877
John Askey credits Hartlepool United striker after 'deserved' National League award

John Askey has praised star man Emmanuel Dieseruvwe after the striker was named National League player of the month for August.
By Joe Ramage
Published 8th Sep 2023, 12:30 BST- 1 min read
Dieseruvwe has scored six goals in six appearances for Hartlepool since his summer switch from Halifax on his way to scooping the player of the month award.

The striker has hit the ground running at the Suit Direct Stadium and has already established himself as a key player for Askey’s side, with the Pools boss also keen to highlight the 28-year-old's general play, as well as his ability to find the back of the net.

"His all round play has been excellent and to get the goals as well, he’s probably the most in-form striker and that’s why he’s got the reward of being named player of the month, which he deserves,” said Askey.

Emmanuel Dieseruvwe has made an excellent start to life at Hartlepool United having picked up the National League player of the month award. Picture by FRANK REIDEmmanuel Dieseruvwe has made an excellent start to life at Hartlepool United having picked up the National League player of the month award. Picture by FRANK REID
"He works really hard as well, so if he can do that until the end of the season then you know we’re going to score goals.

"I’m sure he’ll go through a spell where he doesn’t do as well, where it will be up to others to step up to the mark and do for the team what he’s been doing.”

Dieseruvwe will look to continue both his and Hartlepool’s impressive start to the season with the striker suggesting it’s important for his team to kick on.

"For any new player coming to a new club you want to hit the ground running and get off to a good start and I’ve managed to achieve that,” he said.

"But as a team we’ve got to take this momentum and really make it mean something for the rest of the season.”

