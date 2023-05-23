John Askey delivers Hartlepool United message ahead of 'key' pre-season

Askey delivered an update to fans via the club with the 2022-23 campaign now in the rear-view mirror.

Askey and his staff are focused on delivering a strong pre-season programme as well as bringing in a number of players to help challenge in the National League.

And the Hartlepool boss suggests the club are in talks with players who are out of contract.

John Askey has issued a message to Hartlepool United supporters. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

"I think we can all agree it was a difficult and heartbreaking end to the season and the time off over the last few weeks has given us a chance to pick ourselves up, reflect and continue the hard work as we prepare for the National League,” said Askey.

“I wanted to assure fans that myself, Darren Kelly and all the team are working hard to put plans together to have a strong 23/24 campaign.

"It’s early days but plenty of conversations are ongoing and we are doing our utmost to assure the right players come to this football club.

"We are continuously talking to those players who are now out of contract. It’s all about finding the best deal that is both beneficial to the player and the club.

Hartlepool United players applauded their supporters at full-time of their 1-1 draw with Stockport County. (Photo: Chris Donnelly | MI News)

"We now know what our league will look like. It’s a tough division but one we want to be challenging in. We know we have the backing of the town and the community, it’s now our job to start the season strong and give them something to shout about.

“A strong pre-season is key and we are lining up fixtures and programmes that will give our players the best start.

"We want any player who puts on that blue and white shirt to have the right mindset and give everything for the badge. We won’t just sign anybody, we take a lot of time looking into each player and seeing how they can add to this squad.

“I once again want to thank you all for your continuous support. That last game at Stockport was something remarkable. You gave the team plaudits that, probably, they don’t deserve but it just shows the commitment and love you have for Hartlepool United.”

