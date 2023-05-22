Askey’s work will already be underway, alongside sporting director Darren Kelly, for Hartlepool ahead of what is likely to be another busy summer for the club as they look to adapt to life back in the National League.

Askey knows the task in front of him as he plots an immediate return to the Football League with recruitment likely to be pivotal as to how their season will go in 2023-24.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The club recently confirmed its retained list of players for next season which will give Askey a greater understanding of which areas within his squad he will need to strengthen ahead of August and the new season.

Pools endured a huge summer turnover last year with 16 new arrivals before the transfer window closed with Askey recently suggesting some of that recruitment had not been up to scratch for what was needed to avoid the drop from League Two.

"We’ve seen this year that the recruitment for the league we were in needed to be better. So it’s important now that me and Darren get players in that are going to suit the way we want to play,” Askey had said following the club’s final day draw with Stockport County.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Askey has also suggested to The Mail how getting the right characters into his squad will be just as important this summer having been let down by certain players towards the end of the season.

Askey was left dismayed by what he defined as 'selfish individuals' in the final weeks of the season as Pools battled for survival and is keen to avoid a similar scenario moving forward.

Work has already started for John Askey and Hartlepool United. (Photo: Chris Donnelly | MI News)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"That’s why it’s important you do you due diligence on people before they come into the football club,” he told The Mail.

"They might be good players but if you can’t get them onto the pitch, or they’re bad characters around the dressing room, then they’re no use to you.

"Sometimes you’re better off having players with slightly less ability who’ve got the character and want to win and play for the club.

John Askey will work closely with Hartlepool United sporting director Darren Kelly this summer. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But you’ve got to do your due diligence and hopefully between me and Darren [Kelly], whoever we sign, we find out about them before they sign.

"You don’t want to call people because it’s easy to do that,” Askey added on the recruitment last summer.

"Next summer they might be saying the same about me: what’s Askey doing? He doesn’t know what he’s doing.

"What’s gone has gone. All I can do is concentrate on next season and then there’s no excuses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

John Askey will be hoping to avoid a situation similar to the one with Mohamad Sylla next season. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

"We’ve got a bit of time from now until the start of the season to do that and we’ve got to make full use of that time.