Askey was brought in to try and help the club avoid relegation when replacing Keith Curle in February but looks to have failed in doing so after defeat to Crawley Town left Hartlepool six points from safety with only two games of the season remaining.

Askey has taken 12 points from 11 games in charge but after going eight games unbeaten, three successive defeats have taken their toll on Hartlepool with the club now all but relegated back to the National League.

Hartlepool United Manager John Askey has raised concerns over the ability of some players within his squad. (Photo: Michael Driver | MI News)

But asked whether there had been any accountability taken within the dressing room between himself and his staff, or from the players themselves, Askey suggested to The Mail he will always look at himself first and whether there was anything different he could have done since being appointed only two months ago.

“It’s difficult because of when we came in. But I don’t want to blame people and not take any of the responsibility on myself,” he said.

“You always have to look at yourself first. And that’s what I’ll do. I just feel for everybody.

“If that doesn’t affect you I don’t know what will. It’s not like going out of League One into League Two. Dropping out of league football is huge. It’s an awful, awful feeling.

Hartlepool United will likely be playing in the National League again next season. (Photo: Chris Donnelly | MI News)

“There has been previous [accountability], but sometimes it comes down to ability,” he added.

“You’ve got to look at one or two and ask; have they got what it takes? If they watch things back, and people who are watching, they’ll question whether they have.

“All we can try and do is try and get them fit and strong and make them aware of the opposition and then at the end of the day it comes down to what they do on the pitch.

“If I’ve not done something right, or if anybody else has not done anything right, then you need to speak up and tell us what we should be doing better.”

