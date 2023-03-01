John Askey discusses potential Hartlepool United staff additions following arrival with ex-Nottingham Forest goalkeeper
John Askey does not expect any further additions to his backroom staff after taking over as manager of Hartlepool United last week.
Askey was appointed at the Suit Direct Stadium to replace the outgoing Keith Curle and made a dramatic introduction as his side came from behind to rescue a point against Walsall in his first game in charge.
Askey was joined by his assistant Mark Goodlad but following his first match in charge, the new Hartlepool boss revealed to The Mail he does not anticipate further arrivals to his staff.
“No, I’m happy with the staff that we’ve got. They can’t play for us anyway,” Askey said.
“I think it will work well with myself, Mark and Tony, and Kyle [Letheren]. The most important thing is the players, so we don’t envisage any more staff coming in.”
Askey was quick to praise the input of first-team coach Antony Sweeney when being appointed and that was something he did so again after the 3-3 draw with Walsall, with Askey still keen to assess his squad.
“Tony has had a big influence on what the team selection was going to be,” Askey admitted.
“I’ve come in and everything has been a bit of a roller coaster. I’ve done a lot of talking with Tony about selection and then I decided on what system we would play, but he’s been invaluable since I’ve come in.
“He's got the club at heart, I know that, so I’m looking forward to working with him.”
The turnover of staff, similar to the turnover of players, has been alarming at the Suit Direct Stadium over the course of the last 18-months, something which continued with the arrival of a sporting director.
The club confirmed the appointment of Darren Kelly in the new role after leaving a similar position at Newport County with, The Mail understands, head of recruitment Chris Trotter exiting the Suit Direct Stadium.
Trotter follows head of sports science, Keith McGrath, who recently left the club, with Kieran Lee replacing him ahead of the draw at AFC Wimbledon.
Kelly, as per a club statement, will help to ‘bridge the gap between the football department and the board by supporting Askey with staff appointments, player scouting and recruiting, contract negotiations, loan club relations, academy development and facility use.’