Askey took his first game in charge of Hartlepool last weekend as his new side came from behind to rescue an unlikely draw with two stoppage time goals against the Saddlers.

And with a full week of training and being able to implement some of his ideas, Askey is hoping his side can create a little bit of momentum off the back of the spirit shown in the late drama at the Suit Direct Stadium.

“There’s plenty food for thought,” Askey told The Mail.

John Askey takes his Hartlepool United side to Tranmere Rovers at the weekend. (Photo: Michael Driver | MI News)

“I’ve learnt more than what I'd done the previous two days. We've not got long. I’ve got to learn quickly to hopefully come up with the solutions to what we need to stay up.

“Obviously I’m a new person coming in, got new ideas, and hopefully I can help. That’s why I’ve come here.

“I’ve seen things I think we can improve on and hopefully we can get one or two messages over to help the players.

“I enjoy that. I love training. Match days I never enjoy until the final whistle if we’ve won because it’s all about winning. Nothing else matters. Sometimes that’s the frustrating part because you can play well and not get a win.

“But I’m looking forward to working with them because they’re a good group.”

He added: You can only use that [momentum] if you perform. Supporters can’t get behind you unless you’re playing well or you give them something to shout about.

“We know when they travel they travel well and are probably more vocal. So we’ve got to make sure we give them something to shout about.

"Tranmere are a tough team. But if we show the same commitment [as they’ve done against Walsall] then there’s no reason we can’t go and get a result.”

Askey will be hoping to call upon full-back Jamie Sterry for the trip to Prenton Park following his suspension while striker Josh Umerah could be in contention after missing out against Walsall.

