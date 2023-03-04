John Askey was left frustrated after Hartlepool United's draw with Tranmere Rovers. (Photo: Chris Donnelly | MI News)

Askey was well placed to claim a first three points since taking over at the Suit Direct Stadium when the returning Callum Cooke fired his side into the lead on half-time.

But Askey was left perplexed when referee James Oldham pointed to the spot after Harvey Saunders went down under pressure from the Hartlepool defence with Askey keen to suggest the incident took place outside the area as Josh Hawkes would step up to convert from 12-yards and earn the home side a point.

“I’m disappointed with the goal we conceded because the referee has given a penalty and it was clearly outside the box,” said Askey.

“I have spoken with him - but I try not to. You’re just frustrated.

“I thought, throughout the game, we got very little. There were challenges going in on Joe [Grey] and then Joe was getting blown up for giving fouls away. I just couldn’t see it.

“Time and time again I couldn’t see what he was giving and he couldn’t wait to give that penalty and that’s the frustrating part.

“It’s peoples’ lives. It was outside the box. But that happens when you’re down there. I can’t say what I want to say.”

Despite his frustrations with the decision, Askey was pleased by his team's performance admitting it was an improvement on his first game in charge against Walsall.

“I thought it was a far better performance than last week. We showed a lot more quality than we did, we kept the ball a lot better,” said Askey.

“For them to respond how they did and Kempy right at the end should score - it was a great ball in, he’s made a really good run and he just needs to get a little touch on it and it’s a goal and we’d have all gone home really happy.

“But I'm pleased about the effort the players are showing. We carry on fighting.”