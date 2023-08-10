Hartlepool suffered a miserable return to the National League with a 3-2 defeat at Barnet – a result which left manager Askey seething with his players and questioning their mentality.

Pools return to home soil for the first time this season when they welcome North East neighbours Gateshead, with Askey admitting his side have got to start showing more if they are to avoid falling into a rut following their relegation from the Football League and enjoy a successful campaign.

“Hopefully that [defeat at Barnet] riles them up because if it doesn’t then we’re in trouble,” said Askey.

John Askey is looking for a response from his Hartlepool United players when they face Gateshead in their opening National League game at the Suit Direct Stadium. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

"We’ve seen a lot of teams who have come down and they get into that rut, we can’t let that happen.

"We’ve got to work hard again, forget what has happened – and that would have been the same if we had of won – and then we need to have a look at how we’re playing and how we’re going to stop Gateshead

"It’s early days but we can’t get into thinking there’s plenty of games, we’ve got to start now against Gateshead. Home games are vital.”

Hartlepool United got off to a disappointing start on their National League return with defeat at Barnet. Picture by FRANK REID

Askey is set to be boosted by the return of summer signing Emmanuel Dieseruvwe, who missed the defeat at the Hive through suspension, whilst Oliver Finney remains a doubt and midfielder Kieran Wallace is expected to continue to miss out with a broken toe.

Pools fans, who turned out in their numbers at Barnet, are likely to do so once more upon the club’s home return but Askey has warned his players not to take their support for granted should they continue to struggle in the National League.

"They all show their support but our players have got to realise they won’t continue to keep doing that,” said Askey.

"If they don’t roll their sleeves up and start playing with a bit of devil in our play then they won’t put up with that.