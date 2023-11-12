John Askey’s decision to change formation may be short lived after Hartlepool United’s struggles continued in their 2-2 draw with Ebbsfleet United.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Having had a fortnight to both stir over Hartlepool’s recent slump in form and analyse how to put things right ahead of the visit of last season’s National League South winners Ebbsfleet, Askey, in the end, would make four changes to his starting XI from the defeat to Rochdale at the end of last month along with a change in system from the off.

Askey has been pretty consistent in his set-up since arriving at the Suit Direct Stadium almost nine months ago having inherited a squad which has predominantly suited wing-backs ever since Dave Challinor’s tenure with the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Askey’s 13-game stint in League Two utilised the 3-5-2 approach and it is something he has continued to use into this season, despite having the summer transfer window to consider changing his approach.

John Askey has outlined his Hartlepool United system and why it has been difficult to change his approach.

But with Pools having won just two of 12 games in all competitions ahead of the meeting with Dennis Kutrieb's Ebbsfleet, Askey had received calls to amend his approach.

The two week window without a game provided Askey with the perfect opportunity to drill into his players what he wanted as Pools lined up in a 4-3-3 formation.

But the change did not even make it to half-time as Askey was forced to revert back to a back five with Hartlepool having to endure severe pressure from Ebbsfleet, despite taking an early lead through Emmanuel Dieseruvwe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Askey was hindered in his approach by a number of late injuries ahead of the game, but the Pools boss admitted things were ‘not working’ which resulted in a change back to what has been the preferred set-up, as frustrations continued on Clarence Road.

Charlie Seaman picked up an injury late in the week ahead of Hartlepool United's 2-2 draw with Ebbsfleet United.

“We tried to change the system, which we’d worked on. We’d planned for it all week and then Charlie Seaman gets injured and Joe Grey is ill,” Askey revealed.

“To some extent we were then putting square pegs in round holes. When you’ve geared up to play a certain way [it impacts you]. Zak [Johnson] ended up at right-back and Chris [Wreh] on the right. You’re then just thinking we’ll go with it and if it’s not working, as it wasn’t, then we’ll change it back to what we’re used to.

“You can see in the first 20-30 minutes we needed to change something. It didn’t quite work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“So we changed it back and we were a little bit better, and we could have gotten away with it, we could have nicked the game, but we didn’t.”

John Askey has highlighted the significance of Dan Dodds' injury to Hartlepool United.

Askey would then further elaborate on his approach in general this season, and why it’s been difficult to change things following the significant injury to defender Dan Dodds.

“From the start of the season with what we’ve got, especially with Doddsy, we thought we had to go with a back three,” he said.