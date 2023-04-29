John Askey provides Hartlepool United relegation message ahead of Barrow visit
Despite how unlikely it may seem for Hartlepool United to avoid relegation from the Football League, John Askey admits ‘stranger things have happened.’
Hartlepool round off their Suit Direct Stadium campaign with the visit of Barrow this afternoon knowing that anything but a victory will see them relegated from League Two.
Askey’s side could claim all three points and still find themselves relegated, however, should Crawley Town avoid defeat in their final home game of the season with Walsall.
It comes after Hartlepool fell short in their crucial meeting with the Reds seven days ago as Crawley ran out 2-0 winners at the Suit Direct Stadium.
Askey cut a despondent figure in the aftermath of such a damaging defeat and admits it has been a difficult week with his players heading into today’s meeting with Barrow.
But Askey’s message to his squad in the days since has been clear in that it’s not over until it’s over.
"As you can imagine it’s been pretty quiet but we’ve got to realise if we do get a win, and Crawley lose, then stranger things have happened,” said Askey.
"That’s been my message since coming in on Monday. It’s not over until we can't do anything. So we’ve got to fight. I’ve got to put people on the pitch who are willing to give everything for the football club.
"They’ve trained well considering the situation. You worry whether one or two are going to throw the towel in and not train properly. But everybody has been professional and kept going and I can’t complain with how they’ve trained."
Askey added to The Mail: “We all know in the back of our minds what the chances are out of 100. But, as I say, stranger things have happened. We’re obviously relying on Walsall to beat Crawley but while there’s a chance we’ve got to keep going and keep fighting.”
Hartlepool continue to struggle defensively with Askey confirming the injury situation within his squad ‘is pretty much as it was.’
But the Hartlepool boss hinted at, potentially, mixing things up after being disappointed with a number of his players in the defeat to Crawley.
"I think you look at personnel,” said Askey.
“It tests you. I’ve said that to the players. You have to see how you are as a person. Last Saturday one or two will have learnt a lot about themselves.
"We’ve got to look at certain individuals and I’ll pick accordingly. There’s some players who haven’t had a chance under me that are chomping at the bit and want to play at the football club."
Should they secure victory over Barrow, and Crawley lose against Walsall, it means Hartlepool’s slim hopes of survival will roll over into the final game of the season where Askey’s side travel to Edgeley Park to face Stockport County.
Hartlepool would, again, need to beat Stockport and hope Crawley lose at Swindon Town – with all four results seeing a swing of six goals in their favour – if they are to remain in the Football League.