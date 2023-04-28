Askey was appointed in February to try and save Hartlepool from dropping back out of the Football League.

And although the club are set for a return to non-league football, Askey will remain in charge next season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There had been doubt over Askey's future with the Hartlepool boss admitting to The Mail: ‘I wish I wasn’t in this position’ following Hartlepool's 2-0 defeat to Crawley.

John Askey will remain in charge of Hartlepool United following discussions with owner Raj Singh. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Askey continued by suggesting talks would be held with regards to his future and those talks took place ahead of the end of the season with chairman Raj Singh, who is now looking to sell the club.

But despite what lies ahead over the coming months in terms of its ownership, Askey remains committed to the cause with Hartlepool.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I think because of the reception that I’ve had, and the feel of the football club, and obviously when you’re out of work and somebody offers you a job, I’m appreciative of that,” Askey told The Mail.

"I’m hoping I’ll be the best person to try and get us back up [if we do go down] because you feel the responsibility. Then it’s up to other people to decide whether they think you are the best person to do that.

"But the support I’ve had, and felt, is obviously a huge factor.

"He [Singh] knows the situation. I haven’t had to ask for anything because the transfer window has gone but he’s been supportive whether we’ve won, drawn or lost.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I feel quite confident that things will be at my disposal where I can do my job.”

And Askey remains unmoved over any potential takeover and how that could impact things should any prospective new owners prefer to install their own manager.

"I don’t think about it. What will be will be,” said Askey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The main thing is, at the moment, while the chairman is in charge, financially the club is okay so I can carry on doing my job properly.

"If somebody else comes in then I can’t do anything about that. I’ve experienced most things in football so I just crack on with my job as best as I can for the football club.”