Hartlepool boss Askey has provided an update on the situation regarding talisman Umerah who has been the subject of speculation at various stages throughout 2023.

After making a fine start to life at the Suit Direct Stadium following his move from Wealdstone last summer, the striker attracted interest from League One in the January transfer window with Burton Albion among those credited with an interest, along with Gillingham in League Two.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Umerah had scored 13 times by the close of the January transfer window with the club rejecting any approach made for the striker in the hope of being able to remain in the Football League.

Hartlepool United have received a number of offers for striker Josh Umerah. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

However, Umerah's form dipped somewhat in the final few months of the season – having also picked up a knee problem which continues to trouble the 26-year-old – before Pools suffered relegation back to the National League.

Despite being relegated, Umerah’s stock remains high, with Askey having confirmed the club has received offers for the 15-goal striker.

But the Pools boss claims Umerah will remain part of his plans heading into the new season unless a big offer comes in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There have been offers,” Askey confirmed to BBC Radio Tees.

Josh Umerah missed Hartlepool United's pre-season win over Middlesbrough. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

"So far we’ve turned them down – they’ve been good offers as well.

"We’ve been trying our best to keep Josh, so we’ll just have to see what happens. But if it gets to a stage where the offer is too good, and he wants to go, then we’d obviously have to have a look at it.

"But until something happens he’s got to be in my plans [this season].”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Askey has already brought in two attacking players this summer in Emmanuel Dieseruvwe from FC Halifax Town and Chris Wreh from Southend United, with the Hartlepool boss hinting that another forward remains on his radar – something which would suggest Umerah could still yet leave the club.

Josh Umerah scored 15 goals for Hartlepool United in the 2022-23 campaign. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Askey said: "We need another right-back, a midfield player and a forward, and possibly another wide man, so in total that’s about four or five players to make the squad strong, and then it gives us a balance as well.”

Interest in Umerah is unlikely to go away over the next month until the close of the transfer window for Football League clubs with, The Mail understands, a number of those rejected offers being received by a League Two club.

Umerah would undoubtedly prove to be an asset for Hartlepool next season if they are able to keep him but, with a year still left on his contract, it is important the club receive a suitable fee for a striker who has scored over 30 goals across his last two seasons should he leave.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Umerah was left out of Hartlepool’s final two starting line-ups last season and was also missing from Askey’s opening pre-season squad, as Pools claimed a 2-1 victory over Middlesbrough, with a recurrence of a knee problem.