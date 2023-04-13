News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Antiques Roadshow expert dies at 71
33 minutes ago Fashion designer Dame Mary Quant has died aged 93
1 hour ago Over 140,000 rooms for £38 or less made available by Travelodge
2 hours ago King Charles bans TV cameras from filming ‘sacred’ part of coronation
2 hours ago Search for mum and two children, 11 and 10, last seen at hotel
2 hours ago The reason why Meghan Markle will not be at King Charles coronation

Joe Ramage: Hartlepool United avoid midfield disruption as MK Dons loanee shines bright

The Easter weekend is often a significant one on the field whether it comes to survival or promotion but it has also been significant off the field for Hartlepool United.

By Joe Ramage
Published 13th Apr 2023, 13:00 BST- 3 min read
Updated 13th Apr 2023, 13:50 BST

Four points from six represents a good return for John Askey’s side, Askey still, remarkably, yet to taste defeat since taking over at the Suit Direct Stadium.

And within those two games we saw two different Hartlepool’s in play.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

At Grimsby we saw a confident, flamboyant side inspired by the magnificent Dan Kemp, whereas on Easter Monday we saw grit and determination from Askey’s team as they were able to grind out another point against a robust Stevenage.

Dan Kemp and Mohamad Sylla have both impressed for Hartlepool United. MI News & SportDan Kemp and Mohamad Sylla have both impressed for Hartlepool United. MI News & Sport
Dan Kemp and Mohamad Sylla have both impressed for Hartlepool United. MI News & Sport
Most Popular

But away from the two types of performance we have seen from Hartlepool, we have also seen two different attitudes in players.

On the one hand you have Kemp.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The midfielder has excelled since joining on loan from MK Dons and saw his affiliation with Hartlepool supporters sky-rocket after a superb hat-trick at Blundell Park.

His three goals, two from open play, one from the penalty spot, all demonstrated a differing quality he has been able to bring whether it’s the guile of timing a run, the skill and technique of a first touch or strike with a weaker foot or the utmost composure to dispatch from 12-yards.

Dan Kemp scored a hat-trick for Hartlepool United in the 4-1 win over Grimsby Town. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)Dan Kemp scored a hat-trick for Hartlepool United in the 4-1 win over Grimsby Town. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)
Dan Kemp scored a hat-trick for Hartlepool United in the 4-1 win over Grimsby Town. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

What’s more is Kemp is visibly enjoying being in blue and white.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Each time he speaks it is with focus, desire and passion for being here. And let’s not forget, he doesn’t have to be here.

When Keith Curle came calling in January, the proposition of taking a step down from League One to join a League Two relegation battle seems just as uninspiring as it is.

And yet Kemp made the decision with complete commitment.

Mohamad Sylla was left out of the Hartlepool United squad to face Grimsby Town. (Photo: Mike Morese | MI News)Mohamad Sylla was left out of the Hartlepool United squad to face Grimsby Town. (Photo: Mike Morese | MI News)
Mohamad Sylla was left out of the Hartlepool United squad to face Grimsby Town. (Photo: Mike Morese | MI News)
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He sees this as an opportunity to shine, to be the star in a survival campaign.

They often say ‘don’t fall in love with loan players,’ but there is sure to be plenty of broken hearts when Kemp heads back to League One.

But Kemp flourishing has been somewhat overshadowed by the unfolding situation regarding Mohamad Sylla.

Read More
Nicky Featherstone's Hartlepool United return
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sylla was missing from Good Friday’s win over Grimsby having been deemed not mentally right to compete.

It begs the question, why?

If, as suspected, it’s contract-related, with only a month left of the season Sylla’s apparent decision to dig his heels in seems a little misplaced.

Sylla, like Kemp, has impressed for Hartlepool this season and, you would suspect, he will likely have alerted the attention of teams with his performances in a side who have struggled.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

But could this not have been an issue to be resolved at the end of the season?

The mindset, as Askey suggested when discussing Sylla’s absence, has to be on ensuring Hartlepool’s survival at this stage. To potentially disrupt that leading into the Grimsby game with so few games remaining is disappointing.

Quite how the conversations between Askey and Sylla went over the Easter weekend are unclear, but they were enough for Sylla to return against Stevenage, where he again impressed.

The hope is this has been just a slight bump in the road, with all hands now back on deck.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

If not, Sylla could do worse than take a leaf out of Kemp’s book when it comes to Hartlepool’s cause.

Get the latest Hartlepool United headlines with our free football newsletter! Follow the action from the Suit Direct Stadium and beyond as we bring the sport news to you. Visit our website here to sign up!

Related topics:HartlepoolMK DonsGrimsby