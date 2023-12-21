John Askey reiterates Hartlepool United injury message ahead of Christmas schedule

John Askey has reiterated that it is likely to be the New Year when Hartlepool United are able to welcome back a number of their injured players as Pools prepare for a busy Christmas schedule.

Hartlepool face the first of three games in seven days over the Christmas period when they travel to Wealdstone at the weekend before a double header with Oldham Athletic on Boxing Day and the reverse fixture on December 30.

But Pools boss Askey is not expecting to have many of the contingent of injured players back available to him for this festive trio – midfielder Tom Crawford the closest to a potential return. Crawford has been out since the end of November after picking up an ankle injury in the 4-1 defeat at home to Bromley but has returned to training, although the trip to London to face Wealdstone may come too soon for him with Boxing Day’s home clash with Oldham, perhaps, more realistic.

Beyond Crawford, however, Pools remain without defensive trio Alex Lacey, Charlie Seaman and Luke Hendrie. Both Lacey and Hendrie are expected to be in contention next month as we enter 2024 whilst Doncaster Rovers loanee Seaman was recently sent for a scan on a stomach issue. Midfielder Anthony Mancini is back in full training but the club remain cautious over the Frenchman’s return after Askey recently suggested January’s meeting with Oxford City could be a target for him.

Hartlepool United are still contending with a number of injuries. Picture by FRANK REID

And Askey has now reiterated that message in terms of injuries as well as the potential for his squad to suffer further setback amid a busy schedule as Pools get set for their penultimate away fixture of 2023.

"It’s going to be January before we start getting those players back,” he said. “There’s about four or five of them, isn’t there? Obviously when they do come back in the squad starts to look better but it still takes time for them to bed back in.