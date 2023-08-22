News you can trust since 1877
John Askey reserved despite positive injury return for Hartlepool United

Kieran Wallace has had to wait to make his Hartlepool United debut after coming on as a late substitute in the win over Southend United.
By Joe Ramage
Published 22nd Aug 2023, 16:39 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Aug 2023, 16:39 BST

Wallace is a new signing at the Suit Direct Stadium after his exit from League Two side Mansfield Town in the summer.

Wallace made over 50 appearances for the Stags across an 18-month spell with Nigel Clough’s side, including appearances in both of Mansfield’s play-off semi-finals in 2022.

Although the 28-year-old has struggled with injuries at times in recent years, it represented a potentially solid piece of business by John Askey as he reunited with a player he had at York City.

Kieran Wallace made his first appearance for Hartlepool United following his summer move from Mansfield Town in the win over Southend United. Picture by FRANK REIDKieran Wallace made his first appearance for Hartlepool United following his summer move from Mansfield Town in the win over Southend United. Picture by FRANK REID
Unfortunately for both Askey and Wallace, having impressed in the pre-season win over Middlesbrough, the midfielder has been unable to feature after suffering a broken toe in the club's training camp in Scotland which ruled him out of the opening three games of the season.

But the midfielder was included for the first time at Roots Hall when named on the bench before coming on to make his Hartlepool debut in the closing stages to help see out the game.

Wallace brings both competition and experience to Hartlepool, with Askey pleased to have the midfielder available for selection.

"He’s got that little bit of experience and when he’s on the pitch he’s quite vocal and talking to players,” said Askey.

"You need an old head at times, but the other three have made it hard for Kieran and Oli [Finney] to get in.

"Things look good at the moment but it can change quickly. You always have to be guarded.”

