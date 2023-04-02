News you can trust since 1877
John Askey reveals Hartlepool United's stoppage time mentality after clinching late win over Swindon Town

John Askey is keen to keep his Hartlepool United players grounded after their priceless late win over Swindon Town.

By Joe Ramage
Published 2nd Apr 2023, 07:00 BST- 2 min read

Askey was finally able to get off the mark in the ‘win’ column as manager of Hartlepool thanks to two late goals as Pools came from behind to see off Swindon in dramatic style at the Suit Direct Stadium.

Askey looked as though he would have to settle for what would have been a sixth consecutive draw when Connor Jennings swept home Wes McDonald’s cut-back two minutes from time to cancel out Rushian Hepburn-Murphy’s first half strike.

But there was still time for Oliver Finney to fire in a special winner in the 94th minute to boost Hartlepool’s survival chances.

Despite the late drama, however, Askey suggests his side will not be getting carried away by their success over the Robins.

“You can tell the feeling between the players and the supporters and how much it does mean. It is massive for us to stay in the Football League,” said Askey.

“None of us are getting carried away. There’s still a big job to do, but all we can do is take confidence from it and move onto the next one.

“It puts us in a far better position than we were in previously.”

John Askey celebrated his first win in charge of Hartlepool United against Swindon Town. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)
Hartlepool’s win came courtesy of a stoppage time goal from Finney with Askey revealing to The Mail his side cannot afford to settle for draws at this stage of the season as they continue in their battle for League Two survival.

“We can’t settle for draws,” said Askey.

“We’ve got to keep going. The players know that, the supporters know that. I never settle for a draw anyway.

Oliver Finney scored his first Hartlepool United goal to seal all three points against Swindon Town. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)
“Maybe when you’re away from home against a team high up in the table or something like that, but we cannot afford to sit back. We’ve got to try and win every game.

“A point might seem okay away from home as you’ve seen in recent weeks. But even at the likes of Bradford we’ve kept going right to the very end and we always looked as though we’ve got a goal in us at the end.”

