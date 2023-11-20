Despite so many positives for Hartlepool United in their 3-1 success over York City, manager John Askey was still left with a slight hint of frustration at his side's failure to keep a clean sheet.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It went as well as anybody associated with Hartlepool could have hoped at the LNER Community Stadium as Pools ended their recent poor run of form with an emphatic win over York.

Askey’s side were a cut above in the first half and held a commanding lead at half-time thanks to Jake Hastie’s second goal in as many games and Tom Crawford’s fourth goal of the campaign – the only complaint being Pools did not have the game wrapped up at the break.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nicky Featherstone soon did wrap the game up, however, when he added a third of the afternoon with Askey’s men unfortunate not to add to their tally.

John Askey admits Hartlepool United's lack of a clean sheet was the only downside to their win over York City. Picture by FRANK REID

But as the game entered six minutes of added time the only thing left for Pools to do was to see out the game with what would have been just a second clean sheet of the season only for Tyler Cordner to grab a consolation from a corner in the final minute of stoppage time.

It just took a little bit of the shine off for Askey given the circumstances regarding their defensive record this season.

But the Pools boss admits he can’t be too critical of his side’s late lapse in concentration given the impressive nature of their performance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It drives you mad, absolutely mad,” he said of Cordner’s late goal.

"I was thinking the only thing that could spoil this is for us to concede off that corner and for some strange reason somebody changed their man.

"It drives me up the wall. I’ve not told you to change your man and they changed their man and the person who has gone and picked him up has let him go and you want to hit the roof about it, but it’s not the time to do it. We’ve just got to enjoy the win and how we’ve played.