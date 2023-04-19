Askey watched on as Hartlepool fell to a lacklustre defeat against Salford City to make it 10 games in charge now without a clean sheet since Askey’s arrival.

Hartlepool have the worst defensive record in the division having conceded 74 times in 43 league fixtures with goal difference, potentially, something which could play a part in terms of their Football League status.

It took Salford just 14 minutes to open the scoring at the Peninsula Stadium with pretty much their first attack of the game after what had been a decent enough opening from Hartlepool.

John Askey admitted Hartlepool United lacked a lot in their defeat to Salford City. (Photo: Chris Donnelly | MI News)

Matt Smith headed in his 10th league goal of the season from Liam Shephard’s sweeping cross and the Ammies never really looked back from that point on.

Louie Barry doubled the lead inside half an hour after he latched onto a super ball from Stevie Mallan before cutting inside to fire into the bottom corner as Pools were, again, left with that sinking feeling and unable to find a route back into the game.

Asked what he thought was the most disappointing aspect of the defeat, Askey told The Mail: “A lot of things. We lacked a lot. Defensively we showed weaknesses.

Hartlepool United were unable to find any answers as they fell to a 2-0 defeat against Salford City. (Photo: Chris Donnelly | MI News)

“We started quite well, we got into some good positions, but every time they went forward it looked as though they were going to score.

“We probably had more opportunities, as daft as it seems, but we didn’t look the threat they looked.

“We’ve got to do better,” he added.

“Since I’ve come in we’ve not kept a clean sheet and it gives you a mountain to climb.

“Sometimes we’ve been able to get over that hurdle but the reason why we are where we are is because we concede too many goals.

“Obviously we work on it, but I think it was their first chance where the ball came into the box [and they scored].

“We know the strengths of Smith and you’ve got to try and deal with it. But you can talk and go through it in training but we weren’t able to do anything about it.”

Having lost for the first time as Hartlepool boss three days earlier against Newport County when experimenting with a back four from the start, Askey reverted to three centre-backs for the trip to the Peninsula Stadium.

But despite a more preferred system, with full-back Jamie Sterry back involved, Pools carried over their hangover from South Wales into the fixture with Salford.

“It was a little bit flat but at the end of the day whatever system you play it comes down to the players,” Askey told The Mail.

“We set up first of all to try and nullify the opposition and working on closing them down and you do that.