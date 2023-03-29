Askey was speaking ahead of Hartlepool's League Two fixture with Leyton Orient after news of the FA’s imposed new contracts for non-league players was announced.

The introduction of new non-league contracts will affect the rights and salaries of players who are ill or injured, and the ability of clubs to terminate contracts if a player suffers a long-term injury and will apply to all new, or renewed, contracts signed on or after July 1, 2023.

Under the current contract, injured players continue to be paid their full wages for the duration of their contract whereas, under the new contract, if a player suffers a playing injury, they will only receive their full wages for 12 weeks if competing in the National League or six weeks if playing below the fifth tier of English football.

Beyond that, clubs are then entitled to introduce Statutory Sick Pay to reduce a player’s wages to £99.35 per week which is payable for up to 28 weeks until the player is fit again.

In addition, players will now also face having their contract terminated, with three months’ notice, if a club-instructed medic feels they are unable to play for four months meaning that any long-term injuries could now result in a player being released.

The contract proposals have caused widespread concern with all 24 club captains in the National League signing a letter sent to the FA to voice their opinions.

John Askey has criticised the FA's non-league contract proposal. (Photo: Chris Donnelly | MI News)

The letter from the National League captains read: “As a collective we are writing to you on behalf of all National League players who are shocked and frustrated at the significant changes which are being proposed to the standard non-league contract.

“If implemented, these changes will have a serious and negative impact on the rights of players, particularly those who suffer injuries and illness.

“22 of the 24 teams currently competing in the National League are fully professional. Football to us is more than just a game. It is our livelihood and the sole mechanism for financially supporting our families.

“Our clubs expect us to put our bodies on the line each week. That, naturally, brings with it the constant and serious risk of injury and mental health pressures. The apparent decision to allow clubs to easily dispose of players who pick up injuries or suffer illness is unacceptable.”

Hartlepool United sporting director Darren Kelly will be tasked with leading the club's recruitment and negotiations this summer. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

And while this is a situation which, currently, does not impact Hartlepool, it’s something manager Askey and club sporting director Darren Kelly will have to deal with should the club be unsuccessful in its battle to avoid relegation from League Two, with a number of players heading out of contract this summer.

"To be honest I’ve not seen it because I’ve been preoccupied with everything here. But it’s terrible if that’s the case,” Askey told The Mail.

"I know, as a player and as a football manager, it’s a very insecure profession.

"They talk about mental health and things - there’s no bigger pressure than if you can’t pay bills and you can’t look after your family.

Jamie Sterry is out of contract in the summer with Hartlepool United and as such would be impacted by the new non-league contracts if Pools were to suffer relegation. (Photo: Mike Morese | MI News)

"So if that was the case then I think it’s totally out of order.”