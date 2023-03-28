And with things set for a nervy end to the season, here we run through some of the key talking points concerning Hartlepool.

What is the current injury status facing Hartlepool United?

Hartlepool United have eight games left to save their Football League status (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Askey wasn’t far away from having a fully fit squad but has, potentially, been dealt a blow with Euan Murray's recent injury.

Murray was helped off in the draw with Leyton Orient after he was unable to run off a heavy collision in the second half.

Askey conceded it was too soon to make any assumptions on Murray’s situation but after doing well since being brought in from the cold by Askey, Murray’s absence could be felt.

Joe Grey remained the only other notable absentee with what has been described as a minor injury - Askey seemed fairly confident the young striker would soon be back in contention while goalkeeper Ben Killip missed out at the weekend with an unspecified injury.

Hartlepool United have improved under new manager John Askey. (Photo: Mike Morese | MI News)

Alex Lacey remains more of a longer-term injury having missed over half of the season with a shoulder problem.

With that in mind, what changes do you see John Askey making against Swindon Town?

If Murray can’t go, Askey faces a bit of a dilemma.

Does he stick with his three centre-back system and bring Peter Hartley back into the fold - Hartley having trained over the last week following his concussion protocol period. Or, does Askey look to attack Swindon from the off with a similar system to that which finished the game against Leyton Orient with Wes McDonald making a significant impact?

Could Wes McDonald have a role to play for Hartlepool United in the relegation run-in. (Credit: Tom West | MI News)

McDonald certainly had Orient on the back foot and with the likes of Connor Jennings, Josh Umerah, Dan Kemp and Callum Cooke likely to be involved, it would make for a very attack-minded approach.

With that said, I suspect Askey will go like-for-like in replacing Murray with Hartley, with McDonald circled for another impact from the bench depending on how the game is going.

While Swindon haven’t won in five, they pose a threat with the likes of Charlie Austin in attack.

What do you make of Hartlepool United’s recent Fan Engagement Index score?

Hartlepool United were ranked bottom of the recent Fan Engagement Index for the 2021-22 campaign. (Photo: Mike Morese | MI News)

It felt like just another hit in a season of continued negatives - albeit this result is based on the 2021-22 campaign.

Nevertheless, it demonstrates how much work there is to do off the field as well as on it.

Since Dave Challinor’s exit in November 2021 there has been so much change at the club with very little in the way of detail behind it when it comes to communication with supporters.

Hartlepool are unlikely to top such an Index, given they are not a fan owned club and their lack of involvement within the boardroom, however some of the steps taken this season when it comes to fan forum events should improve their score next year.

Those particular events should be more commonplace as well as regular supporters’ trust meetings to help give fans a better understanding of what is happening with their club with agendas which run far beyond what is happening on the pitch.

Looking ahead to the summer - how much work is there to do for Hartlepool United?

Hartlepool are handicapped in a way due to the uncertainty of their league status.

Askey told The Mail both he and sporting director Darren Kelly will start drafting up proposals one way or the other depending on the outcome of the season.

Either way, there will be plenty to do and little time to do it.

Hartlepool have several player contract issues to tie up including the likes of Jamie Sterry, Nicky Featherstone and Mohamad Sylla to name a few - the fear being, as we have seen in recent years, their key assets will leave the club for nothing.

Understandably now, you would not expect any of those negotiations to be completed until after the season with many of those players likely to be waiting to see which division they will be playing in next season. Should the worst happen, you fear the majority will move on.

Beyond that, there will be players under contract who the club will be keen to hold onto - most notably Umerah.

Umerah was the centre of attention heading into transfer deadline day and will undoubtedly attract interest again in the summer with some reports suggesting a number of clubs are keeping tabs on the 26-year-old.

If Hartlepool are relegated, it seems unlikely Umerah will remain at the Suit Direct Stadium.

Kelly suggests he is keen to implement an infrastructure at the club and that will go beyond the playing staff with the turnover of backroom staff something which will need to be addressed.

Again, however, much of Kelly’s work will be in limbo until we learn Hartlepool’s league fate.

On that, do you think Hartlepool United have what it takes to stay up?

Based on their performances since Askey came in you would say yes. If they continue with that level across the final eight games I’d be amazed if they don’t convert some of these draws into victories.

The Crawley game at the end of April remains the one to keep an eye on in that if Hartlepool can reach that fixture within striking distance, they have a chance.

They have 15 points to play for between now and April 22, which means a lot can happen, but if they can go into that fixture with the opportunity to, at least, draw level with Crawley then I think you would take that at this moment in time.

Ultimately, though, Hartlepool need wins - more than likely four or five of them.