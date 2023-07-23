Askey has fielded four different trialists across the opening two games in Hartlepool’s pre-season schedule, with former Blackburn Rovers and Barrow midfielder Joe Grayson the latest to be given a run out for the club.

Grayson featured in a three-man midfield as Hartlepool were held to a goalless draw with Blyth Spartans and showed some neat touches and a decent range of passing, particularly in the first half at Croft Park.

Alongside Grayson in midfield was ex-Burnley academy midfielder Anthony Gomez-Mancini who was handed a second appearance having impressed in the club's opening friendly.

Ex-Queens Park Rangers winger Dillon De Silva is on trial with Hartlepool United. Picture by FRANK REID

Mancini’s performance against Middlesbrough, which included an assist, set tongues wagging among supporters in the hope the 22-year-old would be handed a contract by Askey.

Mancini, while perhaps not as lively as in his first showing, again displayed glimpses of potential in his 45 minute spell against Blyth before being withdrawn at half-time.

The third trialist involved was former Queens Park Rangers youngster Dillon De Silva.

De Silva spent last season on loan in the National League making 20 appearances for Torquay United and was handed a start by Askey in an attacking wing-back role and was, arguably, the player to make the biggest impact in the first half.

Former Blackburn Rovers youngster Joe Grayson was on trial for Hartlepool United against Blyth Spartans. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

The 21-year-old was busy for much of the half and earned plenty of joy up against his opposite number having worked himself into several promising positions – one of which he might have done better from when curling wide of the far post from inside the area.

But for Pools boss Askey it’s not all about how those vying for a contract play on the field – it’s about their attitude off the pitch as well.

"It’s hard coming in on trial,” he said.

"Joe has come in and he’s done okay, and so have the other two. But you’re not only looking at their ability on the football pitch, it’s about what sort of characters they are as well.

"The last thing we want to do is bring in people who, a month down the line, you wish you hadn’t signed.