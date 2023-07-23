As John Askey’s side were playing out a goalless draw with Blyth Spartans, Featherstone, who has spent nine years with Hartlepool – making 380 appearances along the way, was pictured at Edgeley Park making up part of the Stockport squad who lost 4-0 to Championship side Huddersfield Town in a pre-season friendly.

Featherstone’s contract expired at the Suit Direct Stadium this month with the midfielder being left to build on his fitness away from football before being given an opportunity at Edgeley Park.

Featherstone was an integral part of Challinor’s promotion winning squad at the Suit Direct Stadium back in 2021, with the former Pools boss handing the midfielder a new two-year deal after the club returned to the Football League.

Nicky Featherstone has linked back up with former Hartlepool United boss Dave Challinor at Stockport County to work on his pre-season fitness. MI News & Sport

But with talks seemingly breaking down between Featherstone and Hartlepool – boss Askey having recently suggested it is 'unlikely' that Featherstone will return – the 34-year-old now appears to be working on boosting his fitness with the Hatters.

The suggestion, at this stage, is that is as far as Featherstone’s involvement with Stockport goes, rather than Challinor looking to hand a permanent deal to his former player.

Hartlepool are yet to officially confirm Featherstone’s exit whilst he remains without a new club, despite the new season edging closer.

