Josh Umerah injury revealed as struggles continue for Hartlepool United forward
Hartlepool’s latest injury concern came in attack when striker Umerah was forced off and went immediately down the tunnel inside just six minutes of Pools' 3-2 defeat to Rochdale.
Umerah went down off the ball clutching at his ankle and was unable to take any further part in the game with Chris Wreh coming on in his place.
Umerah was back in the starting line-up after a decent cameo in the defeat against Halifax Town but the striker continues to struggle in what has been a disappointing season so far with just one goal to his name.
The 26-year-old was the subject of much speculation in the summer with a number of Football League clubs showing their interest in the forward.
Hartlepool remained firm in their stance with Umerah remaining with the club – but have yet to see the form of last season from the striker who could now be set for a spell on the sideline.
“He was just shooting [in the warm-up] and felt his ankle,” Askey said of Umerah’s injury.
"He thought he was going to be okay but you could see after two minutes he wasn’t going to be right. It’s another player coming off early in the game which doesn’t help.
“It’s been tough for Josh,” he added.
"There’s been so much speculation with regards to him going. I don’t think it’s through a lack of effort but for whatever reason it’s just not really happening for him at the moment.”