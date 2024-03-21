Josh Umerah's season is over as Hartlepool United striker set for surgery
The 26-year-old enjoyed an impressive first season with Pools, scoring 15 goals in 47 appearances, but has found things much more difficult this time around.
Injuries as well as having to play second fiddle to in-form Mani Dieseruvwe has meant that the former Weladstone frontman has been limited to 20 appearances this term.
And manager Kevin Phillips confirmed the striker is now set to undergo surgery that will see him miss the rest of this campaign.
"Josh Umerah unfortunately has got to have an operation," he told BBC Radio Tees Sport.
"That's going to be his season done.
"We're just deciding on what type of operation - there are three options.
"It's disappointing, and of course disappointing from his point of view."