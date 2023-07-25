News you can trust since 1877
Josh Umerah remains committed to Hartlepool United until suitable offer emerges

John Askey has backed striker Josh Umerah to continue giving his best for Hartlepool United for as long as he remains with the club.
By Joe Ramage
Published 25th Jul 2023, 06:00 BST- 1 min read

Umerah was one of the standout players for Hartlepool last season with 15 goals following a summer switch from Wealdstone.

Umerah’s form has led to interest in his services once again this summer, after Hartlepool fought to keep hold of the 26-year-old in January.

Askey recently confirmed the club had turned down a number of offers for their star striker before Umerah made his first appearance of pre-season in the goalless draw with Blyth Spartans.

Josh Umerah made his return to action in Hartlepool United's pre-season friendly with Blyth Spartans. Picture by FRANK REID
Umerah came off the bench and completed 45 minutes after recovering from a knee injury which has kept him out of action so far this summer – the striker having also not been part of the club’s training camp in Scotland.

But despite interest remaining in Umerah this summer, Askey has been pleased with the striker’s return to fitness and has backed him to continue giving his all for the club until any potential move may materialise.

"We want to try and keep our better players and we’re obviously trying to do that [with Josh],” said Askey.

"If an offer comes in that you can’t refuse then it becomes a different matter.

"But for as long as he’s with us then he’ll give it his best and I thought he he did [against Blyth]. I thought he had a right go and it’s nice, if he does stay with us, because there’s good competition up front.”

