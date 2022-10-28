Curle has admitted to being in regular contact with Hartlepool’s head of recruitment Chris Trotter of late as they scour the free agent market for potential reinforcements to enhance the club’s chances of moving away from League Two danger. Having signed Theo Robinson on a free transfer, with the 33-year-old out of contract since the end of last season when leaving Bradford City, Curle had hinted following the defeat to Salford City that he had exhausted the free agent market when insisting he ‘won't throw good money after bad’ for players he feels won’t improve his squad.

But when asked to clarify his stance on matters, Curle told The Mail he won’t rule out the possibility of further additions before the January transfer window, but admits sometimes you have to be strong enough to say no to certain players.

“No, you never say never. I’ve been involved in football for a long time. I don’t change my number. So people know that I'm contactable.

“A lot of people who know my profile won’t ring me up though because they know their player is not what I’m looking for. So they won’t embarrass themselves to get the ‘no’ off me.”

Curle added: “I spend most of my time on the phone with agents and players and Chris. I speak more to Chris now than my missus at the minute but it’s not all about identifying players. Sometimes it’s about being brave enough to say no to people.

“It’s not a five minute job for one player. I don’t know all the names that have been thrown at me, but I don’t want to miss one. You have to do your work and your due diligence on every player.

“Some players are coming to light now already where agents are saying ‘he’s not available now because he’s under contract, but in January would you be interested?’ So it’s about building that portfolio for if an opportunity arises.”

And Curle has revealed to The Mail he has spoken to one player recently over a potential switch to the Suit Direct Stadium before deciding against the move.

“I’ve spoken to one player on the phone personally, but the time is not right at the minute. I spoke to a couple of players’ agents but it’s not right for me,” said Curle.

“They’re not the right profile that I’m looking for at this particular time to bring in. As I’ve said, and the couple of conversations I’ve had with the chairman, I’m not going to bring in players that will cost money who I don't think will add to what is required at this particular time.

