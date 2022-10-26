Hartlepool United exhaust free agent market as Keith Curle admits he won't 'throw good money after bad' despite League Two struggles
Hartlepool United look set to refrain from looking further into the free agent market after Keith Curle suggested he won’t ‘throw good money after bad’ in an attempt for a quick fix at the Suit Direct Stadium.
Curle was speaking after watching his Hartlepool side lose for the fourth consecutive time in the league, a fifth in all competitions, against Salford City. Ryan Leak converted Elliott Watt’s in-swinging corner from close range before Ethan Galbraith’s superb strike deep into second half stoppage time sealed the win for Neil Wood's side.
Pools hit the post through Mohamad Sylla, while Josh Umerah went close to an equaliser, with Curle suggesting his side must find an extra yard in both boxes if they are to turn their fortunes around this season.
One way Pools could look to enhance their chances of improving is by recruiting players, but interim boss Curle has hinted he will wait until the January transfer window opens as opposed to bringing in any further free agents after the signing of Theo Robinson earlier this month.
Most Popular
“I know enough about the players. I don’t shy away from it. I don’t think we’re at a stage now where I need to label it because I can't do anything about it because the window is shut until January,” Curle told The Mail.
“I’ve had conversations with the chairman and the chairman is desperate to help. But I’ve told the chairman I’ve scoured it [the free agent market], and I've looked at the players, and I'm not going to throw good money after bad.
“There’s players now that are unattached but there’s a reason why they’re unattached four months into the season. My job is to see if I can identify a player I think can add to the squad, then the chairman is desperate to help me because he wants this football club to maintain their league status - and that’s the battle that we’re in.
Curle continued: “At the beginning of the season, the money that was invested into the football club, there was no expectation whatsoever that this football club was going to be where we are now.
“But it's the realisation of knowing where we are, and asking what are we going to do about it?”
But despite Pools' struggles, as they remain at the foot of the League Two table, three points adrift with an inferior goal difference and most teams holding a game in hand, and a growing injury list, Curle will not bring any player in for the sake of it.
Curle was forced to include academy star Louis Stephenson on the bench against Salford, and that may be a sign of things to come until January should injuries persist.
“If a player becomes available, or comes onto the radar, myself and Chris Trotter, Colin and Sweens [will assess it],” said Curle.
“Everyday we’re ringing contacts. In January there will be different options who become available, but it’s not just a case of ‘he’s available so we’ll sign him,’ they’ve got to be right for us. They’ve got to be prepared to add to the qualities and the personalities to a team that needs it.”