Curle was speaking after watching his Hartlepool side lose for the fourth consecutive time in the league, a fifth in all competitions, against Salford City. Ryan Leak converted Elliott Watt’s in-swinging corner from close range before Ethan Galbraith’s superb strike deep into second half stoppage time sealed the win for Neil Wood's side.

Pools hit the post through Mohamad Sylla, while Josh Umerah went close to an equaliser, with Curle suggesting his side must find an extra yard in both boxes if they are to turn their fortunes around this season.

One way Pools could look to enhance their chances of improving is by recruiting players, but interim boss Curle has hinted he will wait until the January transfer window opens as opposed to bringing in any further free agents after the signing of Theo Robinson earlier this month.

Keith Curle hinted Hartlepool United will not be bringing in any further free agent players after Salford City defeat. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

“I know enough about the players. I don’t shy away from it. I don’t think we’re at a stage now where I need to label it because I can't do anything about it because the window is shut until January,” Curle told The Mail.

“I’ve had conversations with the chairman and the chairman is desperate to help. But I’ve told the chairman I’ve scoured it [the free agent market], and I've looked at the players, and I'm not going to throw good money after bad.

“There’s players now that are unattached but there’s a reason why they’re unattached four months into the season. My job is to see if I can identify a player I think can add to the squad, then the chairman is desperate to help me because he wants this football club to maintain their league status - and that’s the battle that we’re in.

Hartlepool United signed free agent Theo Robinson earlier this season. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Curle continued: “At the beginning of the season, the money that was invested into the football club, there was no expectation whatsoever that this football club was going to be where we are now.

“But it's the realisation of knowing where we are, and asking what are we going to do about it?”

But despite Pools' struggles, as they remain at the foot of the League Two table, three points adrift with an inferior goal difference and most teams holding a game in hand, and a growing injury list, Curle will not bring any player in for the sake of it.

Curle was forced to include academy star Louis Stephenson on the bench against Salford, and that may be a sign of things to come until January should injuries persist.

“If a player becomes available, or comes onto the radar, myself and Chris Trotter, Colin and Sweens [will assess it],” said Curle.