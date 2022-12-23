Curle and his recruitment team, which consists of non-executive director Lennie Lawrence, head of recruitment Chris Trotter, assistant manager Colin West, first team coach Antony Sweeney, data analyst Chris Napier and senior advisor Lee Rust, have all been compiling their transfer lists in recent weeks and have been taking in games to cast an eye over potential targets.

Both Curle and Lawrence were at Newcastle United under-21s' Premier League Cup tie with Sheffield United, while Curle has also been at Oldham Athletic’s National League fixture with Torquay United and Darlington’s National League North match with Kettering, while others have been on site at a number of league fixtures.

But Curle was once again in attendance for a Quakers match as the National League North table toppers defeated rivals Spennymoor to advance into the fourth round of the FA Trophy at the Brewery Field.

Keith Curle has been on the lookout for reinforcements at Hartlepool United. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

“I was at Spennymoor-Darlington and I’ve got to say I was made to feel very welcome by Spennymoor as a football club, not only in the boardroom with the directors but I met the manager, and the Darlington owner's wife,” Curle revealed when addressing the media ahead of Hartlepool’s Boxing Day clash at Rochdale.

“I think they were panicking saying if we want to buy any of their players we’re going to have to dig deep because of the relationship between Darlington and our owner. Luckily the chairman has got money.”

While Curle has no issue with where his scouting trips take him, the Hartlepool boss appears keen to keep his cards close to his chest when it comes to any particular player he could be casting an eye over.

Keith Curle and ex-Middlesbrough manager Lennie Lawrence form part of Hartlepool United's recruitment team. (Credit: Scott Llewellyn | MI News)

Darlington’s 3-1 success over the Moors saw Jack Lambert add another goal to his tally this season while former Chesterfield man Jacob Hazel scored twice.

Hazel was also on target twice when Curle last watched Darlington earlier this month in their 2-2 draw with Kettering.