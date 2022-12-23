Keith Curle confirms second scouting trip to Hartlepool United rivals ahead of January transfer window
Keith Curle has confirmed his latest scouting mission as he once again observed Hartlepool United’s rivals Darlington in their midweek clash with Spennymoor Town in the FA Trophy.
Curle and his recruitment team, which consists of non-executive director Lennie Lawrence, head of recruitment Chris Trotter, assistant manager Colin West, first team coach Antony Sweeney, data analyst Chris Napier and senior advisor Lee Rust, have all been compiling their transfer lists in recent weeks and have been taking in games to cast an eye over potential targets.
Both Curle and Lawrence were at Newcastle United under-21s' Premier League Cup tie with Sheffield United, while Curle has also been at Oldham Athletic’s National League fixture with Torquay United and Darlington’s National League North match with Kettering, while others have been on site at a number of league fixtures.
But Curle was once again in attendance for a Quakers match as the National League North table toppers defeated rivals Spennymoor to advance into the fourth round of the FA Trophy at the Brewery Field.
“I was at Spennymoor-Darlington and I’ve got to say I was made to feel very welcome by Spennymoor as a football club, not only in the boardroom with the directors but I met the manager, and the Darlington owner's wife,” Curle revealed when addressing the media ahead of Hartlepool’s Boxing Day clash at Rochdale.
“I think they were panicking saying if we want to buy any of their players we’re going to have to dig deep because of the relationship between Darlington and our owner. Luckily the chairman has got money.”
While Curle has no issue with where his scouting trips take him, the Hartlepool boss appears keen to keep his cards close to his chest when it comes to any particular player he could be casting an eye over.
Darlington’s 3-1 success over the Moors saw Jack Lambert add another goal to his tally this season while former Chesterfield man Jacob Hazel scored twice.
Hazel was also on target twice when Curle last watched Darlington earlier this month in their 2-2 draw with Kettering.
One player who won’t be making the switch to the Suit Direct Stadium next month, however, is striker Hallam Hope after Curle revealed exclusively to The Mail the 28-year-old will not be joining the club.