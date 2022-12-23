Keith Curle reveals if Hartlepool United are interested in Harrogate Town and ex-Middlesbrough striker
Since playing a pivotal role in Hartlepool United’s return to the Football League Luke Armstrong remains a player many would like to see return to the Suit Direct Stadium.
Armstrong fired 15 goals in the second half of the season when on loan from Salford City, including a memorable strike in the play-off final against Torquay United, as Hartlepool secured a dramatic return to the EFL.
Unfortunately for Pools, however, Armstrong would complete a move to Harrogate Town in the summer of 2021 ahead of a potential move to the Suit Direct Stadium where he has gone on to score 20 times for the North Yorkshire club, including six this season.
The 26-year-old signed a new three-year contract with Harrogate in the summer after top scoring for the club last season.
Despite that new deal, though, he remains a player that will always be held in high regard, given his exploits for the club in the National League, at Pools.
But is he the kind of player Hartlepool boss Keith Curle would like to bring to the club in the future, with the January transfer window almost upon us?
“Luke has got a lot of good attributes if you have a look at him. He’s hard working with a great work ethic. He could score more goals - probably should score more goals,” Curle told The Mail.
“He’s at a level where he’s able to be competitive and take the game, but I think there’s more to come from Luke Armstrong.
“Is he a player who is on our radar? I don’t think Harrogate would sell him.
“If we went out and we bid money for him [who knows], but are we in a position where we need to go and buy players for excessive amounts of money? There’s enough players out there. I know the market.
“It’s a bit different if you’re in the top four or five and you’ve had a decent cup run and you want that little bit extra to get you promoted, then it’s a different story. We’re not at that place yet. We don’t need to run before we can walk.”